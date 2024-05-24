Did Apple Music exclude Mariah, Whitney, and Celine from its Top 100 Albums list?

It’s been a few days since Apple Music concluded its ranking of the “Best 100 Albums,” and it’s about time I break my silence. While the list successfully highlighted many notable projects, there were more than a few snubs that I’ve not been able to shake off. There’s not enough time to get into the obvious disregard for R&B, country, and world music. However, I’ll always have time for The Vocal Trinity, namely: Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, and Whitney Houston.

First things first, any list that celebrates music has no business snubbing the three most recognized vocalists of all time. You’ll be hard pressed to find a singer today who isn’t directly influenced by one or all of these notable women. Which brings to question, what exactly was Apple Music’s ranking based on? Because as far as influence, commercial appeal, and actual talent go, these women can boast of all three.

The Songbird Supreme (And Queen of Remixes)

Achieving the crown of “Song of the Decade” is a feat artists can only dream of. Doing so two decades in a row is unheard of… unless you’re Mariah Carey. A prolific artist, who still maintains relevancy three decades after her debut, The Songbird Supreme has no competition. However, Mariah’s greatest weapon is obviously her greatest flaw: With a voice that could arrest anyone, her production and songwriting skills have been overlooked for far too long. Mariah Carey wrote and produced 18 out of her 19 number one tracks. Emphasis is often always placed on her five (maybe six?) -octave vocal register, and the many other elements that make her one of the best, fully-rounded artists, still deserve way more attention.



As far as Apple Music’s Best 100 Albums list goes, Mariah Carey has not one, but four worthwhile contenders. Her self-titled debut album served as an influence for many of today’s greatest vocalists, including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Brandy, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, and more. Her venture into R&B and Hip Hop began with Daydream, which is arguably the reason collaborations between Pop artists and rappers are so popular today. Then there’s Butterfly, which saw her drown in her versatility, and remains her most influential body of work. Finally, you have The Emancipation of Mimi, which shot her back up the charts 15 years after her debut. Sorry Apple Music, but your Best 100 Albums list is incomplete with The Songbird Supreme.

The Queen of Power Ballads

The unofficial Queen of Canada, and the official Queen of Power Ballads, Celine Dion will always be regarded as a force. After all, she casually sells 10 million albums for pure sport. Celine’s vocals can bring a house down, and her pure showmanship is electric, to say the least. She emerged as a Francophone artist, but even that wasn’t enough to limit her. Celine’s music permeated borders, making her a universal icon, and one of the best selling musicians of all time.



In the mid-90s, she became unstoppable, churning out albums that sold 10s of millions in the speed that artists today would sell hundreds of thousands. While it would be an obvious bet to choose Falling Into You and Let’s Talk About Love as worthy contenders for Apple Music’s Best 100 Albums list, I present a different choice. In 1995, Celine Dion released the French album, D’eux. To date, it’s the best selling French-language album of all time. In fact, many consider it as the best in her career, even after all these years. Dion’s vocal prowess helped to birth generations of singers, who still look to this icon’s discography for inspiration. Do better, Apple Music!

The Voice

If the world collectively agrees with “The Voice” as an appropriate nickname, then you just very well might be the greatest singer to walk the earth. Whitney Elizabeth Houston might be no longer with us, but her voice will remain for eons to come. As one of the most recognized, awarded, and respected singers ever, Houston inadvertently gave many singers the idea to pursue music. Her self-titled debut album inspired artists all over the globe, and she broke the barriers for Black women to appear on platforms like MTV.



It was almost impossible to acknowledge Whitney Houston’s talents back then, and that sentiment is still felt today. The Bodyguard soundtrack remains the best selling album of all time by a woman, and is a showcase in vocal excellence. Imagine excluding the album with “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” and “Run To You…” a crime. At the end of the day, everybody from Mariah Carey, to Beyoncé, to Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, Toni Braxton, and Rihanna has cited The Voice as a major inspiration. So what exactly is Apple Music getting at?

