Corinne Foxx has followed in her father's Hollywood footsteps, but what do we know about her mother?

While 2023 has mostly been a year of celebrity breakups, from Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, there has been some happier news for the Foxx family. It was recently revealed that Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joe Hooten, following the pair’s proposal announcement posts on Instagram.

Corinne can be seen smooching her new fiancé on the deck of a boat, kissing his cheek and staring romantically into the ocean (you know, typical honeymooner stuff). While it’s unclear exactly how they met, we do know that it was sometime in 2018, and that the pair both attended the University of Southern California.

Corinne has since posted sporadically about their relationship, including a shared trip to a horse stable in 2019 and various other images of her cozying up to Hooten. Fellow celebrities flocked to Corinne’s proposal post to share their well-wishes, with actresses like Brenda Song and Kerry Washington each congratulating the pair on their engagement.

We do know that Hooten is a Los Angeles-based writer-director and television executive, who currently works for John Wells Productions; the same studio behind titles like Maid, Shameless, Animal Kingdom and The West Wing. But what do we know of Corinne Foxx herself, and who is her mother?

Who is Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, and who is her mom?

Corinne Foxx is the first child of actor Jamie Foxx, and was born in 1994. Corinne graduated from college in 2019, having studied public relations at the University of Southern California. She later attended the Howard Fine Acting Studio and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, before appearing in a slew of screen roles in shows like Uncaged, Safety and Dollface.

Corinne Foxx’s earliest role was in a cameo capacity at age six, when she appeared alongside her father in his namesake series, The Jamie Foxx Show. Away from the camera, Corinne also works as a model, making her debut in 2014 and later modelling for brands like Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana and Kanye West’s Yeezy line at various New York Fashion Week events throughout the years.

As a dancer, Corinne has had roles in music videos for songs like Pharrell’s “Happy”, which she also performed live on the stage of the 86th Academy Awards in 2013. Corinne’s most consistent role has been as the DJ on Beat Shazam, a musical game show on Fox which aired its sixth season in 2023. Corinne’s work in television has also included a Creative Arts Emmy win, which she scored in 2020 for her role in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Good Times.

More recently, Corinne has been taking a step behind the scenes, donning the executive producer hat for shows like Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!. The Netflix series, created by and starring Jamie Foxx, detailed the real-life stories between the father-daughter duo, but was cancelled after just one season in 2021. In 2022, Corinne served as the executive producer on Below The Belt, a documentary raising awareness around endometriosis and following various women who have struggled with the health condition.

Corinne, who herself battled endometriosis in 2018, also serves as an ambassador for the Endometriosis Foundation of America. Alongside Natalie McMillan, Corinne elsewhere co-hosts the podcast Am I Doing This Right?, which was launched in 2020 and sees the pair navigate the complexities of adulthood.

Corinne is the half-sister of Anelise Bishop, whom Jamie shares with his second longtime partner, Kristin Grannis. Corinne’s own mother, Connie Kline, reportedly first met Jamie in 1993, while the actor was still performing as a stand-up comedian. While details around Kline remain scarce, sources suggest the pair shared a brief romance in the early 90s and have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship since.

Connie was born in California in 1969, and while her early life remains largely unknown, it has been reported that Connie spent five years in the US Air Force. The 54-year-old now reportedly holds an accountant position at CK Financial, having accumulated 25 years experience as an enrolled agent with the IRS.

It has been reported that Jamie purchased Connie a 5,000-square-foot house a Black Mercedes. Connie’s exclusion from the limelight has been somewhat intentional, with Jamie Foxx telling Oprah in a 2012 interview that he needs a partner who is not “thirsty for what I do.” He continued: “Whoever you date, don’t let anybody know.” While Corinne regularly posts social media images of her father, she has only shared a few glimpses of Connie.

In a 2018 Instagram post, Corinne celebrated her mother on Veterans Day, commending Connie for her strength, perseverance and endurance. Connie’s own social media profile is relatively sparse, though she has sporadically shared Facebook images of Corinne and her second daughter, whose name currently remains unknown.