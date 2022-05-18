Aquaman star Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet were once one of Hollywood’s most formidable and grounded couples. The pair began dating in 2005, married in 2017, and share two young children together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Naturally, the internet was shocked to learn that Momoa and Bonet were separating when Momoa announced the split via his Instagram account. They were together for 16 years.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail.”

In the months following the split, Momoa and Bonet were spotted together on several occasions, sparking rumors that they had gotten back together, but at the 2022 Academy Awards, Momoa put those rumors to bed, telling Access Hollywood, “Oh, no, no, we’re not back together. We’re family, you know. We have two beautiful children together. We’re not getting back ⏤ we’re a family forever.”

Now, for the first time since his breakup from the mother of his children, Momoa is reportedly dating a new Hollywood starlet. The rumors have not been addressed by Momoa himself, but multiple sources at People have confirmed it to be true.

So, who is Jason Momoa dating?

You may know her from Baby Driver or her new movie Ambulance, but according to People, Eiza González is also Jason Momoa’s new love interest. González is no stranger to high-profile relationships, which include actor Josh Duhamel and Momoa’s fellow Dune co-star, Timothée Chalamet.

Momoa was seen at González’s premiere for Michael Bay’s Ambulance, in which González plays a paramedic forced to complete outrageous medical feats while being held hostage. His attendance at the premiere now seems more than a tad coincidental. While there, Momoa addressed rumors that he was dating Kate Beckinsale, to whom he was seen offering his jacket at the 2022 Academy Awards, telling Extra, “No, no it’s chivalry. It’s just like, it’s cold… Absolutely not. We’re not together, we haven’t talked since. She’s very nice, I was just being a gentleman. But now I’m not giving my coat to anyone, because it’s crazy. So, f*** it, let ’em freeze, you know what I’m saying?”

While neither Momoa nor González have confirmed their relationship, the rumors continue to circulate. The two haven’t yet been spotted in public together, but sources close to E! News say they’ve been “dating casually for a couple of months.”

Only time will tell if these two Hollywood stars are officially an item.