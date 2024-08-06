Who is Javelin throw Olympian Neeraj Chopra?

Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra is back in action, ready to defend his Olympic title in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics.

In the qualification round held earlier, Neeraj Chopra delivered a stunning performance, throwing a massive 89.34m on his first attempt. The competition has been fierce as Chopra faced off against some of the world’s best javelin throwers. Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, who has consistently been a formidable opponent, and Anderson Peters from Grenada, known for his powerful throws, are among the top contenders. Not to be overlooked are Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Kenya’s Julius Yego, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, and Finland’s Oliver Helander, each bringing their unique strengths to the field.

🇮🇳🔥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗡𝗢. 𝟮 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗝 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗣𝗥𝗔? Neeraj Chopra advanced to the final of the men's javelin throw event thanks to a superb performance from him in the qualification round.



💪 He threw a distance of 89.34m in his first attempt to book his place in the final.… pic.twitter.com/EAcJscqCFc — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 6, 2024

Neeraj Chopra grew up in a farming family, with his father employed as a farmer and his mother a homemaker. His introduction to athletics was somewhat serendipitous. Initially overweight as a teenager, Chopra took up sports merely to lose weight without any specific inclination towards javelin throw. His first encounter with the sport happened at a local gymnasium, where he saw other athletes throwing javelins. This casual interest gradually turned into a passion, thanks in part to the guidance of Jaiveer Choudhary, his first coach, who recognized his potential early on.

His talent soon began to manifest in regional and national competitions. In 2012, he set a new national junior record with a throw of 68.40 meters. This early success was a clear indication of his potential, but his breakthrough came in 2016 at the World Junior Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, where he won a gold medal with a world junior record throw of 86.48 meters. Chopra’s career trajectory took a steep upward turn at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, where he clinched another gold medal. Later that year, he continued his winning streak at the Asian Games in Jakarta, setting a new national record of 88.06 meters.

However, it was the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which cemented his status as a national hero. On August 7, 2021, amid the global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in javelin throw with a remarkable throw of 87.58 meters. This victory was historic for India—it was the country’s first Olympic gold in athletics, and Chopra became the second individual Olympic gold medalist for India after Abhinav Bindra, who won in shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Chopra’s Olympic success brought him not only medals but also a surge of national pride. He was instantly celebrated as a national hero, with accolades pouring in from all quarters. Recognizing his contribution to sports, the Indian government awarded him the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021, India’s highest sporting honor. Now, the attention shifts to the Paris Olympics 2024 where Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the final round of the men’s javelin throw.

The men’s javelin throw final is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

