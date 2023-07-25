Who is Jenna Lyons’ girlfriend?

Jenna Lyons‘ personal life has taken the media by storm. The former J. Crew President who was previously married to artist Vincent Mazeau announced being in a new relationship but decided to keep her private life off-camera in season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

That is, the New York City mogul who is reportedly dating artist Cass Bird is not planning on introducing her girlfriend on the show. “Because I’ve had so much press, I am very quiet about that so I’m not sharing that,” is what she said at a group dinner in The Hamptons.

Who is Cass Bird?

The confirmation of Cass Bird as Lyon’s girlfriend expectedly sparked public curiosity and many viewers as well as media outlets have already started to mine for more details about her. Bird is a photographer and artist whose work is known for challenging conventional gender rules and persisting culture of gender binaries.

Her people-centric collections which transcend and defy the traditional gender norms include photos of artists, musicians, and actors. Saying so, the 49-year-old artist also worked with some of the high-profile names in the industry and fashion world like Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, Shawn Mendes, and Ralph Lauren.

They have been well-received and even found their way into public exhibitions like The Brooklyn Museum, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, making her one of the most celebrated artists of our generation. Not to mention, top fashion magazines like British Vogue, New York Magazine, New Yorker, and countless others have her works published.

Setting aside her notable achievements, her relationship with Jenna Lyons, who is as professionally accomplished as her better half, is notoriously private and it’s still unknown as to when the couple started to date.

Even though less details have been shed on the couple’s relationship than we’d like, we will keep updating you if any valuable information is acquired.