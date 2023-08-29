Who is Jennifer Love Hewitt married to?

Every single ’90s kid has come across the supernatural psychic mystery series Ghost Whisperer at some point or another. Led by Jennifer Love Hewitt, this show brought an eerily entertaining time for television aficionados looking to pass the time, and in the process, it earned Hewitt the stardom she deserved. Despite the show premiering almost 20 years ago, the actress continues to be a source of nostalgia and fond memories for many.

What many may not know is that in 2018, the actress moved on from the CBS show to star in the FX series 9-1-1, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Despite being in a show with a star-studded cast, and created by the most contentious duo of producers in television, the success of 9-1-1 is still debatable. Still, Hewitt, despite being a familiar face for everyone with cable, remains a mystery when it comes to her personal life and romantic endeavors. For those who are fans hoping to uncover the actress’s semi-secret love life, here’s everything you should know about her husband.

Who is Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband?

Despite her status as one of TV’s most prominent faces, Hewitt has maintained a relatively low profile when it comes to her personal life. However, if you’re one of the many fans who have continued to be loyal to the actress even after Ghost Whisperer ended in 2010, you’re well aware that the actress has long been married to her beau, Brian Hallisay.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 after getting to know each other through their brief co-starring roles in an unaired pilot for the 2011 TV series Love Bites. Sometime later, the couple rekindled their flame on The Client List, where Hallisay portrayed Hewitt’s character’s estranged husband. And if you’ve been watching Hewitt in 9-1-1, you’ll also be familiar with Hallisay’s face. Ultimately, the acting duo extravaganza always seems to end up by each other’s side almost by fate.

Despite his involvement in a few shows, Hillisay is an actor who has not starred in many series. In fact, Hillisay shared with the Chicago Tribune that he was previously an investment banker before deciding to pursue his dream of becoming an actor in 2008. Fortunately, that decision seems to have been the correct one, as he not only realized his long-held acting dream but also met his future wife while on the set of some of his previous projects.

Even though both Hewitt and Hallisay still somewhat remain in the limelight, even decades after their television debut, the couple has maintained an air of secrecy. However, everything changed in 2013 when Hewitt shared the news of their marriage, along with the joyful announcement of the birth of their first child on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

“It was just the two of us, and then we went to Bed Bath & Beyond because that’s what married people do. He’s an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky.”

Over time, Hewitt and Hallisay grew their family. After welcoming Autumn in 2013, the married couple welcomed their second child, Atticus James, in 2015, followed by Aiden James, in 2021. Overall, the couple has welcomed three children into this world, remaining each other’s rock even if they go through some bloody times on 9-1-1.