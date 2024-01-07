Who is Jodie Foster married to?

It isn’t hard to understand why Jodie Foster has, as a rule, kept her personal life private for so much of her career.

The two-time Academy Award-winning star of True Detective: Night Country and Netflix’s Nyad has been under one microscope or another since she was a kid. She experienced the unimaginable at 18 when an obsessed fan attempted a presidential assassination to get her attention and worked in an industry that wasn’t famous for its celebration of same-sex couples until relatively recently. She made headlines just for vaguely publicly acknowledging her 14-year relationship in 2007. Basically, being Jodie Foster seems like it’s a lot, and it’s reasonable that she’s historically wanted some space.

In recent years, however, Foster has opened up, letting fans know a little more about who she is. Take, for example, the fact that we know who she’s married to now. That’s quite a step.

Who is Jodie Foster’s wife?

Jodie Foster is married to Alexandra Hedison, a photographer, director, and actress. The two had reportedly been dating since October 2013 and were quick to make public appearances together, tying the knot in a private ceremony in April the following year.

Hedison’s acting credits include a 14-episode stretch on The L Word playing Dylan Moreland, as well as the working actor’s starter kit assortment of Nash Bridges and Diagnosis Murder guest spots in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Since apparently leaving the industry at the start of the 2010s, she’s focused on her photography, exhibiting a long list of collections at galleries and museums around the world. She was also romantically involved with Ellen DeGeneres from 2000 to 2004.

The erstwhile Clarice Starling brings two now-adult sons to the marriage from her previous relationship with Cydney Bernard, a TV movie producer and production manager who worked on Foster’s 1993 drama Sommersby. The two separated in 2008 after 15 years together.