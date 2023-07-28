Who is Kerri Browitt Caviezel, Jim Caviezel’s wife?

Almost everyone has heard the name Jim Caviezel at least once in their life, seeing as he played Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s 2004 smash hit The Passion of the Christ. Caviezel is an established actor with a career spanning over three decades, during which he managed to land quite a few prominent roles and work with filmmaking behemoths like Tony Scott and Terrence Malick.

However, the discussion right now doesn’t revolve around his career, but rather his wife Kerri Browitt Caviezel. who is a significant part of Jim’s low-key family life. So, let’s shed some light on her.

What do we know about Kerri Browitt Caviezel?

Kerry was born in the state of Washington to parents David James Browitt and Jean Vandetta. She has three siblings; brothers David and Jim, and a sister named Kristen. One of the significant details about Kerri is that despite being the wife of a well-known celebrity, she has chosen to live a quiet life and stay away from the spotlight.

In 1993, she met Jim through a blind date set up by her sister, and after three years the couple tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family at Immaculate Conception Church in Washington.

Not unlike her husband, Kerri has been a devout Catholic all her life, and even though they don’t have any biological children, the couple adopted three orphans from China; David, Bo, and Lyn.

Prior to marrying Jim, Kerri was a successful basketball player, and part of the women’s basketball team while she was attending Western Washington University. Despite discontinuing her sports afterward, her talents didn’t go unnoticed. As an honor for her achievements and talent on the court, Kerri was inducted into the Western Washington University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

Today, Kerri is a high school teacher, a career she decided to take after graduation.