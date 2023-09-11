Who is Krissi Malloy on TikTok and how did she get 8.6B likes?

Every aspiring young TikTok influencer’s dream came true for Krissi Malloy after she woke up one day to discover she’d beaten out the best of the best to become one of the most liked creators on the entire platform.

As of this writing, Malloy has 8.6 billion likes on her TikTok page and 1.1 million followers. That might sound like a lot of followers, but compared to the other four members of the Top 5 Most-Liked TikTokers Club (freshly coined by yours truly), it pales in comparison.

Charli D’Amelio, the most-like TikToker on the platform has 11.4 billion likes across 151.1 million followers. That’s more followers than residents who live in California, Texas, Florida, and New York combined. Then comes Malloy, and behind her is TikTok sensation Addison Rae with 5.5 billion likes across 88.4 million followers. Behind Rae are Dixie D’Amelio and Loren Gray with 3.3 and 3 billion likes, respectively.

So, who is Krissi and how did she join this elite social media club?

Who is Krissi Malloy?

The CEO of making people cry, for starters. (Her words, not mine).

Unlike the other members of the Top 5 Most-Liked TikTokers Club, Malloy doesn’t rely on dance routines, makeup tutorials, outfit changes, reality TV shows, or anything of the like to garner her following. No, this CEO of Tears (another freshly coined term from yours truly) works her magic by posting inspirational videos that aim to restore your faith in humanity.

In fact, “restoring faith in humanity” is the slogan that appears above 90% of Malloy’s videos, accompanied by videos of strangers offering a helping hand, loved ones coming together in times of loss, or special moments that come only once in a lifetime.

The following videos are an example of the type of content you can expect to see on Malloy’s page.

From time to time Malloy does update her followers about what’s going on in her life, including cute videos of her husband and their young child. In April, Malloy shared plans to go through with a partial hysterectomy and since then she hasn’t been able to post as regularly. In the meantime, she’s been posting throwback videos to videos from years past with the occasional update about her health.

A quick peek into Malloy’s comment section will reveal how beloved she is to her 1.1 million followers. Indeed, in the age of viral content creators thriving off tabloid headlines, shimmy-shake content, and bad news, Malloy’s page is a safe haven of positive vibes and smiles. Oh right, and the occasional tear.

How did Krissy Malloy get 8.6 billion likes on TikTok?

@krissimalloy #greenscreen ummm when did this number become a B!?!? I am speechless thank you all for keeping me on this planet during 2020. I love you guys so much ♬ Thank You – Alanis Morissette

While I’d love to say it’s because billions of people like myself are inspired by her wholesome content, the truth is that Malloy’s status as one of the most liked TikTok creators on the platform is because of a glitch. That’s not to say she isn’t 100% deserving of the accolade, though.

Malloy herself confirmed the glitch when she posted the following video in which a fellow TikToker explains how Malloy’s like count skyrocketed overnight, confirming it to be a fluke rather than fact. Malloy captioned the video, “Thank you!!! I am honest to God so confused.”

Malloy has poked fun at her status as a TikTok “star” multiple times since the glitch occurred in January 2021.

It’s been over two years since TikTok crossed its wires but it doesn’t appear that any effort has been made to fix the situation. At present, Malloy still maintains 8.6 billion likes and the title of the second most-liked TikToker on the entire platform.

Take that, Gen Z.