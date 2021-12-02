These are the most-liked videos on TikTok

Now that TikTok is starting to become oversaturated with creators hoping to make it big, there are hundreds of videos full of dance routines, pranks, and crazy transitions for our viewing enjoyment. With everyone gunning for a spot on TikTok’s Top 10 list, it can be hard to keep up with who’s actually running the game on the popular platform.

Of course, if you’re a regular TikToker, then you’re aware that viral sensations like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Bella Poarch are currently the most successful creators on the app, with all three earning millions of likes only seconds after posting. As with everything, once a few people get their time in the spotlight, they tend to overshadow everyone else hoping to achieve similarly epic numbers.

That said, there are plenty of videos made by other creators that have remained among the most-liked despite the competition created by TikTok’s Big Three. Just in case you haven’t been paying attention, here’s a list of the videos that are currently on the TikTok Top 10.

Franek Bielak’s art

Though he’s only 15 years old, Franek Bielak has earned himself a spot on the most-liked TikTok list consistently for his unique and impressive artwork. Currently, one of his drawing videos has earned 43.6 million likes.

Billie Eilish’s first TikTok

Pop star Billie Eilish recently joined TikTok and being an established celebrity has certainly made a big difference in helping her earn views. On her first video alone, Eilish was able to earn 25.5 million likes, and all she did was try out the Time-Warp Scan filter! Crazy, right?

“British Promise Cats”

There’s one thing that no human being can ignore: a fascination with cute animals just being themselves. And nothing beats watching a cute cat stick his paw and head through a tube while the camera is rolling. Thanks to this very simple idea, “British Promise Cats” currently has 3.3 million likes and counting.

Nick Luciano’s “Sugarcrush” parody video

Known for posting videos of his cowboy lifestyle, Nick Luciano is another creator who has made it on the Top 10 list with his comedic posts and parodies. Another parody video aimed at making people laugh, TikTok creator Nick Luciano’s copy of fellow creator @kaylavoid’s original lip-synching video quickly went viral after it was posted. The video now has over 48 million likes.

A wave hitting a camera

Creator Jordy usually posts incredible clips of his ocean adventures and each one of them has received millions of likes. He even has one video that shows an incoming wave submerging his camera, which provides both a beautiful ocean view and a brief underwater experience. That video is currently sitting at 28 million likes.

Debbie Ryan’s “What I’d Wear” challenge

Actress Debby Ryan made good use of her past characters when she participated in the “What I’d Wear” challenge. From Disney Channel’s Jessie series to the darker Netflix comedy Insatiable, Ryan changed into the various outfits from the past and gave many fans a great nostalgic trip back in time. It’s not surprising that the video has managed to earn 25.8 million views. Once again, it doesn’t hurt that Ryan is already a well-established celebrity.

JustMaiko’s “Ahi” challenge

Creator JustMaiko is currently one of the biggest creators on TikTok. Thanks to his fun and often unique dance videos, he’s managed to snag features from other famous dancers like Jason Derulo. But the video where he got his little brother to join him for a dance on the escalator for the “Ahi” challenge was so adorable and well-choreographed that the post is currently sitting at 25.7 million likes.

Khabane Lame T-shirt stuck in car door

Italian TikTok creator Khabane Khaby Lame quickly reached TikTok stardom with his simple posts on humanity’s inability to master straightforward tasks. He is currently the second most-followed TikToker after Charli D’Amelio with 114.6 million followers. Just a video where he recreates a TikToker’s attempt to free their shirt from a trapped car door using scissors has gotten Lame a whopping 30.8 million likes.

ToTouchAnEmu “Stay” dance routine

Using a drone, TikTok creator ToTouchAnEmu attempted a dance to Kid La’ROI’s “Stay” after watching fellow Tick Toker Max Taylor do the dance. Inadvertently, ToTouchAnEmu breathed new life into the dance trend, which led other TikTokers to use drones to capture their dance footage for the challenge. The video is now one of the most liked at 43 million likes and has been seen 300 million times since its posting.

Lioness hugging her handler

From cute little cats to the big hunters of the jungle, everyone on TikTok loves a good animal video. This clip of a lioness hugging a man is no exception. Posted by @fxxkmin17, it shows a lioness being very ecstatic at the sight of her handler. While Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” plays in the background, the two buddies fall to the ground and frolic in a heartwarming (yet quite dangerous) video that has currently gotten 30.3 million likes since being posted in February.

Other most-liked videos

Just because these are the videos currently on the top 10 list, that doesn’t mean that they’re the only ones most-liked on TikTok. There are many others that have even surpassed the number of likes on the top 10 list. Creators like longtime illusionist Zack King have reached billions of views with his online magic. His highest viewed video⏤which currently sits at 2.2 billion viewsconsists of his attempt to ride a broomstick like Harry Potter. He even got into costume for the occasion.

Then there’s creator Kison Kee and his milk fiasco. In the hilarious video, which absolutely serves no other purpose than to make you laugh, Kee slides his feet into plastic cups before falling and smashing a whole bottle of milk onto the floor. Sounds pretty stupid, doesn’t it? Well, that stupidity has gone on to earn Kee a 275.8 million views and 26.8 million likes, so apparently he’s doing something right.

Check right back here for all the latest TikTok news and trends.