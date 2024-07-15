‘I said NO CAMERAS’: Night out takes a turn when momma duck makes the bar garden her home and violently protects her eggs

There is a general rule in nature that is surely by now a part of common sense: you do not mess with a mama and her babies. Whatever the species – human, mammal, or bird – most mothers are ready and willing to put up a fight to protect their young.

In the case of this TikTok video, a mother duck demonstrates how she’s unafraid to peck you if you dare come too close to her and her eggs. Understandably, no one appreciates having a camera shoved in their face, and it appears that the TikTok user, emilyyyyyykate, did not request permission to film, at least judging from the short video.

Perhaps if she had but asked the mother, she would have been more inclined to be on camera.

As fierce as a mama bear

Evidently, this was not the most appropriate spot to lay one’s eggs. Still, it is a good sign that the mother duck does not back down or flee even when her personal space is intruded upon.

“Oh bless her 🥺” wrote one commenter, “she’s doing the best she can,” to which Emily replied, “I know I felt bad because she literally had to keep flying across tables to get to the babies.”

Although it is a funny video from which one can derive a few jokes, it is relevant to keep in mind that often the best approach to take in these cases is to maintain a safe distance. Otherwise, the mother duck could become too upset and be compelled to abandon her babies.

Another user wrote, “This is so sad she’s probably so stressed all the time, I wish the staff would block off a section or smth to give her peace.” This is a sentiment shared by numerous others in the comment section.

It is heartening to find amidst the humorous comments those extending their empathy to a mother who’s simply doing the best a mother can under these tricky circumstances. Sometimes, getting up close and personal for a video is not worth the stress it may provoke. Hopefully, even in this less-than-ideal situation, this mother managed to hatch her eggs without issue and keep her ducklings safe and sound.

