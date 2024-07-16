‘She wasn’t playing’: Son’s attempted prank goes hilariously sideways when his enraged mom stands on business

In some cultures, the stereotype of a nagging mother-in-law is quite common. As stereotypes usually go, there are countless exceptions. Many mothers-in-law prove they not only educate their sons well but they also extend their affection and support to their daughters-in-law.

A man’s relationship with his mother says a lot about his character. Respect for one’s mother usually translates into respect for one’s partner. In this TikTok video, this Latina mom demonstrates how she raised her son to treat women properly and she is more than ready to remind him of this at any time.

Hence, when he pranks her to think he physically hit his girlfriend, she will have absolutely none of that.

A boy’s mom and a girl’s girl

The TikToker couple gabbyandryan1 posted a video wherein Ryan pretends to slap Gabby. To simulate the slap, he uses a technique similar to what one is taught in acting school: to strike the other person’s open palm instead of their face. They didn’t need to be as subtle as when one is on stage since Ryan’s mother was not looking to perceive the fake slap.

As soon as she hears the smacking sound, the mother turns around, visibly confused. She wastes no time marching up to her son, intent on making him regret his decision. Even Ryan’s brother tries to intervene but, hilariously, he understands there is little he can do in the face of his mother’s fury, so he throws his hands in the air and allows the situation to play out.

Numerous comments are in Portuguese and Spanish, reflecting the thoughts of a few South American netizens. Most were reminded of their own mothers and how they would act not unlike Ryan’s mom in this situation.

Other comments share their admiration for the fierce lady: “Even though it’s a prank I love that your mother has her back, having a mother who loves your girlfriend is so important.”

In the end, the video does not show how Ryan’s mother reacted once she realized it was all a prank and no one – except Ryan – was harmed. But one thing remains true: there can be nothing but respect for a mother willing to reprimand her son and take his girlfriend’s side when he is in the wrong.

