Who is ‘Loki’ season 2 star Rafael Casal and where have I seen him before?

The hype for Loki season two is mounting, with fans desperate for any little piece of information about it they can get their eyes on. That, of course, includes searching high and low for information about its upcoming cast, which includes Rafael Casal. We can’t really blame them for it, though, can we?

Although the actor opted for keeping his words vague before his involvement in season two was officially announced, it’s been over a year since we learned about Casal joining the cast. What some don’t know much of, however, is who this new face is, and what other projects he has been in.

Who is Rafael Casal?

Rafael Casal is an American professional but has Cuban, Irish, and Spanish ancestors. He was born on Aug 8, 1985, and grew up in California, where he is still based. Casal went to High School in Berkeley but eventually got expelled and later completed his education via an independent study program.

As one can easily guess, Casal is an actor — he wouldn’t be cast in a major Marvel project otherwise, obviously. What is not so obvious to everyone, though, is that he has many other talents, especially for writing, directing, producing, and, believe it or not, rapping. With a passion for spoken word poetry and music, it shouldn’t be surprising that someone with such talents would turn to rap as a form of self-expression.

His love for poetry led to Casal’s participation in HBO’s Russell Simmons presents Def Poetry, and later, his musical skills opened the door for his collaboration mixtape with Daveed Diggs, his longtime friend and singer/rapper. Of course, like all passionate musicians, Casal has also released some solo mixtapes over the years.

What TV shows and movies has Rafael Casal been in?

Rafael Casal’s first acting credit dates back to 2008, when he played a role in the short The Break Up, which he also contributed to writing. Two years later, he landed the part of Dylan Klebold in the retelling of the 1999 Columbine High School tragedy.

Overall, Casal has been involved in five TV projects before Loki, namely Blindspotting, The Good Lord Bird, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, and The Away Team. In film, his most notable roles include Kyle Contreras in Bad Education and Miles in the 2018 Blindspotting movie.

You can see Rafael Casal in Loki when the second season arrives on Disney Plus, on Oct 6.