Who is Marshmello and what does his face look like?

Maintaining anonymity to the extreme degree of concealing one’s physical features is not new in Hollywood agenda. A plethora of renowned artists, be it Sia, Daft Punk or Gorillaz, have received validation in the industry as well as among fans for this very reason and went on to constitute their trademark quality.

At present, one of the recognizable (or unrecognizable) talents in the music industry is Marshmello. The musical personality has acquired enormous fame and success in the musical arena. In addition to being headlined in major EDM festivals, he also collaborated with formidable musical talents like Selena Gomez, all while hiding his identity under a mask that literally resembles the sugary confectionary, marshmallows.

Well, as we all know, that’s not the real name of the musical heartthrob, who was presumably born Christopher Comstock on May 19, 1992, in Philadelphia. Not much is known about his life prior to him becoming Marshmello in 2015, when he began to upload tracks on Soundcloud and gained a reasonable amount of recognition and consideration for his work.

What does Marshmello look like?

Marshmello’s identity was a secret until 2017, when Skrillex posted a video of Christopher Comstock that happened to fall on the same day as Marshmello’s. On November 14, 2017, Marshmello’s name was found on the management roster of Comstock, with the latter implied as the musician’s manager.

Another instance is when Skrillex perhaps accidentally referred to Christopher as Marshmello during his interview with Katie Couric. This happened when he received a phone call halfway through his interview and responded “Oh, Marshmello” to Katie’s expression when she said, “It’s Chris.”

Concerning this association, an accurate description of Marshmello was mentioned by an individual.

Marshmello wears a custom helmet for public appearances. His identity is unknown. It has been frequently suggested that Marshmello is American DJ Chris Comstock, also known as Dotcom, who style is similar to Marshmello’s. Skrillex also referred to Marshmello as “Chris” in an interview. In addition, both are managed by Moe Shalizi and allegedly have the same tattoo and birthday.

The attempts to connect the two artists continued for a long time, especially when intricate resemblances were pointed out. One of such meticulous observations showed a similar tattoo and its (un)surprisingly similar placing.

The identity hasn’t been revealed as of now and in the process, the musician revealed a lot of fake identities, the most noteworthy instance of which is during the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards where Shawn Mendes pretended to be Marshmello. The latter won an award for the Best EDM/Dance Artists or Group and after reaching the stage, he removed his large Marshmello mask, and underneath the facade was none other than Mendes posing as Marshmello.

I don’t take my helmet off because I don’t want or need fame. I’m genuinely trying to create something positive for people to connect with — marshmello (@marshmello) August 6, 2017

To sum it up, it very much seems like Marshmello is unwilling to disclose the identity of the mysterious individual underneath the iconic mask. Moreover, this is not just mere speculation, but instead words straight from the music producer’s mouth.

The helmet makes me marshmello and also makes you marshmello…we are all marshmello — marshmello (@marshmello) August 6, 2017

There is absolutely no turning back from his resolution to remain Marshmello. The mask’s uncanny resemblance is a testimony to the claim.

He clearly mentioned his intention to remain anonymous as showing his face to the public, according to him, has little to no association with making good music. He said, “Shockwave isn’t really about following a person around and watching everything they do. It’s just listening to music, seeing the helmet and things that I say, which is fine, but I don’t think it’s about specifically who I am.”

He also made it clear to Forbes, via his manager Moe Shalizi, about his willingness to maintain anonymity with regard to his identity. “For us it was, how do you create a brand that is accessible to everybody, that everyone can be and relate to? The concept we had in mind with Mello was, how do you create a universal character?”