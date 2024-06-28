Being in the public eye means a certain level of interest is paid to your personal life, which is certainly the case for actor Owen Wilson.

Given his illustrious Hollywood run with films and television shows like Wedding Crashers, Paint, Midnight in Paris, and Loki, Wilson’s family has always been a topic of interest, especially since his brothers, Luke Wilson and Andrew Wilson, are stars in their own right.

Wilson’s family has entered the spotlight more recently after the actor was spotted in a rare outing with his sons Robert and Finn at a football game in Los Angeles.

Robert and Finn, whom Wilson had with two different mothers — Jade Duell and Caroline Lindqvist, respectively — are spotted more often than Wilson’s third child, a daughter named Lyla Aranya. Wilson’s relationship with Lyla has been the subject of many reports.

Who is Owen Wilson’s daughter?

Owen Wilson’s daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson, was born in 2018, making her six years old. It’s been reported that Wilson shares his daughter with his ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates, whom he dated off and on for five years. According to reports, Wilson demanded a DNA test when he learned that Vongsvirates was pregnant in 2018.

In documents relating to the paternity test, US Weekly claimed Wilson reportedly marked “none” when asked whether he wanted visitation rights, and claimed he was not sure if he was the parent. The DNA test confirmed Wilson was Lyla’s father following her birth in 2018, and the actor did not ask for visitation rights. He did, however, agree to pay $25,000 a month in child support, as well as a one-off payment of $70,000 to cover a labor coach, night nurse, and Vongsvirates’ legal fees.

Part of the pair’s arrangement included that they don’t make disparaging comments about one another, but Vongsvirates has mentioned Wilson in the press on multiple occasions. In 2019, she pleaded with Wilson in a Daily Mail interview to “see your daughter, she’s incredible, you’re really missing out, and she looks just like you.”

Elsewhere, Vongsvirates revealed that while Wilson “helps financially”, the actor has still yet to meet Lyla, despite playing the role of a dad in multiple films. “[Wilson] is playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter,” Vongsvirates said. Despite her estrangement from Wilson, it appears Lyla is living a happy life, with Vongsvirates regularly posting pictures of her on social media.

People reported that Lyla weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 21 inches at the time of her birth and that her Thai middle name was given in honor of Vongsvirates’ father’s heritage. Wilson often discusses his two sons in interviews, including on an episode of Ellen in 2017, but has yet to publicly mention Lyla.

