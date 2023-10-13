What the heck happened to Owen Wilson’s nose?

Owen Wilson is a man of many talents. The guy is a human Swiss Army Knife, even if we didn’t get to see him in Wes Anderson’s upcoming space-centric flick, Asteroid City. This still irks me.

After all, this Texas-born entertainer has portrayed some of the most iconic characters in Hollywood. With his unmistakable charm and style, Owen Wilson has always been able to make audiences say; “Wow!” Don’t believe me?

Check out a glorious supercut of his most memorable (and memeable) exclamations below.

What made Owen Wilson famous?

He’s an actor, screenwriter, and producer who has worn countless hats over the course of his illustrious career, and with a second season of Loki on the way this October — we won’t have to wait long for Wilson’s Mobius to start stealing scenes all over again.

That level of fame certainly makes Wilson one of entertainment’s most identifiable faces, but it isn’t just the characters he’s played that have made him so noticeable — and it wasn’t Wedding Crashers either. Even though that probably helped. In truth, Wilson’s unique sense of style only elevates the one character he can never stop playing… Owen Wilson.

So long has been his tenure in the entertainment industry, that Owen Wilson’s public persona has grown beyond his time on the silver screen. There’s his shaggy blonde hair, clean-cut face, and of course, the one feature no one can seem to forget – his schnoz.

Sure, you might have guessed that was what this was all about. My headline was a bit on the nose, but who cares? (I hate myself.)

Over time, Wilson’s breathtaking beak has become about as recognizable as he is, and I think that’s pretty darn cool. Whether it’s in The French Dispatch or his Bob Ross-inspired film, Paint — Wilson has entered an entertainment renaissance.

That level of notoriety then begs the question — what happened to his nose? The actor has been quite coy over the years regarding the story of how his honker got to be so famous, or so broken. However, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2001, the Zoolander star detailed how his nose was busted up not once, but twice.

Is Owen Wilson’s nose broken?

At one point, yes, Owen Wilson’s nose WAS broken. Badly. Since then it’s healed up, and now what’s left is what we’re all here for. So how did he break it?

The first break came during a schoolyard fight at his alma mater, St. Mark’s High School in Texas. The second occurred while playing football with some friends. Ouch. There’s no doubt that these two instances cemented Wilson’s crooked snout as his most distinguishing feature. But according to him, it’s nothing to write home about.

“You know, probably my nose wouldn’t have been that great even if it hadn’t been broken.”

It’s sort of sad to think that people wouldn’t be making such a big fuss about his nose if it weren’t screwed up — but that’s kind of the point of the whole thing in the first place. Owen Wilson’s nose wouldn’t be the meme that it is if it weren’t a bit different. It’s not like a ton of other celebrities are getting noticed for their unique smeller.

Thankfully, Wilson has always been a good sport about his overall aesthetic, and that’s a good thing. Leaning into imperfection is a part of being human, and Owen Wilson seems to be doing that wonderfully. Who cares if your nose looks a little different? Or any part of your body for that matter? We’re all different by nature. Love yourself. It makes everything better.

I think there can be instances where a star is around for so long that people sort of take their existence for granted. Owen Wilson is one of those stars. He’s been working consistently since the ’90s and is showing no signs of stopping. In the end, it’s safe to say that Wilson, and more importantly – his nose, aren’t going anywhere.

Calm, cool, and collected, he’s the type of down-to-earth entertainer the world needs right now. His nose is just a bonus. So let’s all be a bit more like Owen Wilson, just hope he doesn’t break it a third time.