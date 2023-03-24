Owen Wilson’s supposed ‘Deadpool 3’ return has fans more than ready for the Mobius Cinematic Universe

Deadpool is set to make his official entry into the MCU with Deadpool 3, and a potential addition to the flick’s cast has fans geared up for far more Owen Wilson.

The delightful comedian made his own MCU debut recently, via the first season of Disney Plus’ Loki. His character, Mobius, was far more popular among fans than Sony’s antihero of a similar name, and — by the time Loki‘s first season concluded — viewers were pounding their fists for more Mobius.

Those demands appear to have been answered, according to reports that the third Deadpool release will see the Merc with a Mouth face off against the TVA. Mobius is by far the most memorable member of the Time Variance Authority, and reportedly boasts a major role in Deadpool 3. News of Wilson’s big return — via something more impactful than a post-Quantumania credits scene — quickly spurred calls for the Mobius Cinematic Universe to expand even further.

MCU stands for Mobius Cinematic Universe https://t.co/zIdU7RqJDJ — ‎kang’s whore (@HailEternal) March 23, 2023

Calls for Owen Wilson to join the cast of every future MCU release quickly followed, as fans rushed to celebrate the 54-year-old’s contributions to the blockbuster franchise. Kang may have been the biggest surprise of Loki‘s first season, but Mobius was — hands down — the fan favorite. News of his inclusion in far more center stage Marvel releases is great news for the franchise at large, which can only be helped by Wilson’s presence, and unique wit.

The plot of Deadpool 3 will reportedly see the foul-mouthed ‘Pool face consequences for his manipulation of time. That handy time travel device he used to fix various missteps and tragedies across Deadpool 2 isn’t likely to make him many friends among the TVA, and — should the group attempt to reverse some of his actions (namely, Vanessa’s return) — Deadpool will not respond well. Comic readers have already seen him take on the entire Marvel Universe, so the TVA likely won’t present much of a challenge to the regenerating mercenary.