Is Owen Wilson’s ‘Paint’ about Bob Ross?

Comprising of a star-studded cast and written as well as directed by Brit McAdams, Paint is one of the movies that’s on everyone’s watch list in 2023. The film is set to release on April 7, 2023 in theatres, but the trailer for the same dropped on Feb. 8.

There has been quite a buzz around it and audiences are excited to know what the movie is going to be about. Of course, the presence of Owen Wilson as the protagonist has enhanced a lot of curiosities. While the details of the plot haven’t been revealed yet, here’s the logline:

“The film centers on Carl Nargle, who has hosted Vermont’s number-one painting show for nearly three decades. While Carl’s signature whisper has long kept viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans breathlessly hanging on his every stroke, the station eventually hires a younger, better painter who steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”

However, the recent teaser trailer gives a glimpse of the story. For now, one can say that the story is about an eccentric artist whose predominance in the world of art and painting is somehow thwarted by his competition.

As the trailer shows, Wilson plays the leading role, Caril Nargle, the popular painter based in Vermont who has it all; a signature hairstyle, his own van, as well as a swelling fanbase until “a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”

The new artist comes up with his own show, “Painting with Ambrosia;” Ambrosia being the name of the artist who is played by Ciara Renee. Nargle seemingly accepts his competition: “You’re entitled to your favorite TV show. It’s what makes this country great.”

Nevertheless, he unleashed his anger and helplessness by splashing paint on the wall. As intriguing as the story sounds, Nargle’s voice, his signature perm, and his paintings remind everyone of an individual.

This is none other than the famous painter Bob Ross, who was also a renowned television personality known for hosting The Joy of Painting, an instructional show as well as a guide to becoming a painter.

The use of oil painting techniques that became synonymous with Ross’ show bears a great amount of similarity with the display of painting methods by Wilson’s character in the film’s trailer. Nargle’s soothing and gentle voice in the trailer is also reminiscent of the late painter.

Despite the similarities, the events covered in the film do not bear any resemblance to Ross. Also, there is neither any mention of Ross nor has any aspect of his life been shown in the trailer. This has led many to wonder whether the movie is truly a biopic. Many people are stating that the movie centers on a fictional character (Nargle) whose portrayal is quite similar to the beloved, late painter.

Even if the movie doesn’t turn out to be based on Ross’ character, his legacy still lives through the painting and persona in the film.

Paint will be released on theatres on April 7, 2023.