Owen Wilson basically is Bob Ross in the first trailer for ‘Paint’

If you have a soft spot for Bob Ross’s soothing voice as his brush strokes swish and dab across a canvas in his show The Joy of Painting, boy is there a movie on the way for you.

While Paint isn’t explicitly a Bob Ross biopic, it very clearly draws most of its inspiration from the fan-favorite TV personality for Owen Wilson’s character, Carl Nagyl.

From the perm, to the nuances in his voice and dialogue (which can help just about anyone drift off to sleep), all the way through to the set of his television show, it couldn’t be more obvious who Paint is spoofing.

Paint follows Carl Nagyl’s career and personal life as a painter and television personality, who struggles to share the spotlight when a younger artist launches a competing show. The film also stars Stephen Root, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Michaela Watkins, among others. The film comes from the mind of writer and director Brit McAdams, and is being distributed by IFC.

Wilson, of course, is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood with a long and storied career – here’s our list of his best movies. Of course, if we don’t get a ‘wow’ out of him during this film as he paints, we’re going to want a refund on our movie ticket.

We’ll find out when Paint illuminates cinema canvases on April 7, 2023.