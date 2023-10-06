Who is Pablo Escobar’s daughter, Manuela Escobar?

No one can really deny that Pablo Escobar was once the world’s most dangerous man. But let’s face it: that’s also what made him one of the most interesting figures in history. Yes, he may have been the most notorious drug lord of all time, but he also kept hippos and aspired to build schools for poor children. Not to romanticize his life, but he epitomizes moral pluralism, masked with his immense cruelty, of course.

If you’ve seen Narcos, you’re already familiar with Escobar’s life. You also know he cherished his family – even though his infidelity was rampant. Despite lavishing his family with luxury during his lifetime, after his death in 1993, the wealthiest criminal in history wasn’t able to leave a substantial inheritance to his children. Instead, he left them with the essential means to ensure their safety, including to his youngest, Manuela Escobar.

Did Pablo Escobar have children?

Photo by Eduardo Parra/Getty Images

At some point or another, everyone has piqued an obscure interest in Escobar. Whether it is his affairs, beliefs, or even personal life, one thing’s for certain: he is quite an interesting individual. Throughout your research or even across Narcos, you’ve likely stumbled upon the fact that Escobar actually had two children resulting from his marriage with Maria Victoria Henao. Those children are Juan Pablo Escobar Hanao, and Manuela Escobar.

Vehemently trying to escape her father’s legacy, Manuela had a life that very few children can attest to. At nine years of age, she saw her father gunned down, with her family suddenly no longer protected by the Madellín Cartel. Targetted by both officials and several cartels hunting the Escobars down, Manuela had to flee alongside her family – first to Mozambique, then South Africa, Ecuador, Peru, and Brazil, before finally settling in Argentina in 1994.

The family found refuge in the South American country, using fake names, but later on, it was reported by the Colombian news website El Tiempo, that Manuela had been living in Buenos Aires, despite allegedly having Argentinian citizenship.

Where is Manuela Escobar now?

Since the family’s torment upon her father’s passing, Manuela has maintained a low-profile and crime-free record – unlike her mother and brother. Both Hanao and Juan Pablo were arrested in 1999, accused of falsifying a public document, money laundering, and illicit association, where their identities as Escobar’s kin were finally out in the open. This led Manuela into a spiral of depressive episodes, in fear of being discovered.

Unlike what many might have believed, neither of the Escobar children was sitting in a pile of gold. Instead, the family struggled to get by and remain anonymous, taking a toll on Manuela’s mental health. After attempts to take her own life, in constant fear that someone would go after her family seeking revenge, Manuela ended up living with her brother and his wife in hopes of finding some stability.

Juan, who goes by the name Sebastián Marroquín, has written several books and participated in documentaries depicting his life as Escobar’s son, dealing with the situation in his own way. Unfortunately, Manuela hasn’t been able to find solace in the same manner and has never reportedly found a way to peacefully live with herself as one of the world’s most famous recluses.

Shunning publicity and remaining away from the public eye is the only way the 39-year-old has found to live her life, and it is very unlikely that she will ever change her mind.