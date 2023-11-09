Who is Reese Witherspoon dating now?

Reese Witherspoon recently split from her husband of twelve years and is back on the market, and there is already speculation over who she may be dating next.

The 47-year-old actress married Jim Toth in 2011. They announced their split on Instagram, making a joint statement, and said that they would focus on their family and 10-year-old son Tennessee James.

Reese and Jim’s relationship was first made public in 2010 when they were seen having dinner together. According to People, they were first spotted as a duo in February of 2010 and engaged by the following December.

Witherspoon told Elle that she met the talent agent at a friend’s house when Toth pulled his drunk friend away from her. After that the two became a couple, marrying in March of 2011 and welcoming their son in 2012. They often attended events together, and publicly showed support for one another until their split earlier this year.

Prior to her relationship with Jim Toth, Witherspoon was married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008. They were one of the It Couples of the ‘90s and according to People, began dating in 1997 after they met at Witherspoon’s 21st birthday party. After they married they had two children together, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, born in 1999 and 2003, respectively.

Unfortunately, sometimes even Hollywood royalty doesn’t last, as the pair announced that they were separating through a joint statement in 2006. They were separated for two years and “remained committed to their family.” There were also rumors that the reason for the divorce was that Phillippe had an affair with Abbie Cornish, according to People.

Between her divorces, Witherspoon has been linked to several Hollywood A-listers. US Weekly lists Clueless star Jeremey Sisto and Brokeback Mountain actor Jake Gyllenhaal among the star’s impressive dating history.

Now that Witherspoon is freshly single, there is speculation that she has begun to move on and get a fresh start in her dating life. More specifically, Kevin Costner, who is newly single himself, was linked to the Legally Blonde star, according to She Knows. The duo has been working together on an upcoming project, but sources at New Idea think that a professional relationship may turn into something more.

They have yet to be seen together in person, their ascent as a new Hollywood It Couple may be on the horizon. But be careful not to get too attached until the would-be iconic relationship is confirmed!