Who is Scott Mackinlay Hahn, fashion designer and Winona Ryder’s boyfriend?

When you’re as big in Hollywood as Winona Ryder, it’s almost expected that your beau is too. Even though we know her now as the perpetually worried mom, Joyce Byers in Netflix’s breakout sensation, Stranger Things, Ryder predominantly presided over Hollywood in the 90s with impressive acting roles in classic films such as Beetlejuice Edward Scissorhands. During those years, as Hollywood actors often do, Ryder was linked up with a variety of other famous stars, from Matt Damon to Johnny Depp. However, as is often the case in Hollywood, none of the relationships survived the ongoing pressures of public scrutiny.

Far less common in Hollywood is a relationship that has not only thrived over time but done so privately. We are so used to seeing relationships unfold — and even unravel — right before our eyes that it feels almost odd that one has been silently existing right under our very noses. Such is the case for Ryder and her partner, Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

Who is Scott Mackinlay Hahn?

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

Scott Mackinlay Hahn is an eco-conscious fashion designer and one of the founders of Loomstate, an environmentally sustainable company known by many as the pioneer of organic cotton T-shirts. Having been around since 2004, Loomstate has grown and expanded to the extent that even companies like Chipotle have partnered with it to produce their staff uniforms and customer merchandise.

Like Ryder, Hahn lives just outside of the public eye, sporting almost zero social media presence and only occasionally appearing at red carpet events. Hahn, whose biggest passion is not fame but combating climate change and eradicating fast fashion, has been linked to Ryder for a sizeable amount of years. Given how little he and Ryder are seen together, that can be surprising, but it is nonetheless true.

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s dating history

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT

Ryder and Hahn have been dating since the early years of 2011. They supposedly met thanks to matchmaker and rock legend frontman, Bono of U2. Since then, the two have lived a happy private life unseen by paparazzi cameras and social media updates. Such a private life may appear foreign to those familiar with Hollywood’s expectations of updates and announcements, but Ryder and Hahn have proven there’s a benefit to keeping laundry, dirty or clean, unaired.

Hahn, whose silver fox appearance may paint him Ryder’s senior, is actually younger than the Stranger Things star. Ryder is currently 50 years old whereas Hahn is 42. The two share the birthday month of October.

Are Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn married?

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Even though the pair have been together for over 11 years, they are not married. Ryder has addressed the reason behind the same on multiple occasions, and given how many years they’ve been together, Hahn himself is on the same page. When asked why she hasn’t married Hahn, Ryder explained to Net-a-Porter’s The Edit, that while she’s a “serial monogamist,” she just isn’t sure about marriage:

“I don’t know. I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high. But I’ve been happily with someone for quite a while now.”

While fans of Ryder secretly hope she’s actually married to Keanu Reeves, the truth is she has never been married before and has no intentions of marrying in the future. At least not yet. As for having children, that’s a different story. Ryder opened up to The Telegraph about her fear of not being able to have children and expressed an openness to alternative methods of attaining motherhood. Whether such a chapter will unfold for Ryder is one thing, but whether we’ll be privy to the details is another matter entirely.

At the end of the day, Ryder is as private a person can be while still remaining a celebrity. That privacy permeates every aspect of her life, proving that not only is it possible to be in love in Hollywood but that it can also be the key to longevity.