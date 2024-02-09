Very few major sporting events elicit such emotions of passion and admiration quite like the Super Bowl. From action-packed professional football being played on the field to the larger-than-life commercials aired throughout the event, there’s undoubtedly plenty to be excited about. But perhaps the most intriguing aspect about the NFL venture is the specific individual who has the distinct honor of singing the National Anthem prior to the game officially kicking off.

In the past, the honor of singing the National Anthem in front of millions of viewers and NFL fans has been given to a variety of star-studded artists and musicians — including Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Pink, Billy Joel, and Whitney Houston. All these individuals have delivered jaw-dropping renditions in their own unique way, of course, which have catapulted the Super Bowl as more than a sporting event, and rather as a global phenomenon.

So with the 2024 Super Bowl happening this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, all eyes are on the specular event — especially in regards to who exactly is singing the National Anthem this year.

So, who is singing the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl?

Photo by Michael Moriatis/ABC

Without a doubt, Super Bowl 2024 is set to become one of the biggest Super Bowl games of all time — and part of that reason is the inclusion of Grammy Award-winner Reba McEntire. Yes, that’s right, the acclaimed country superstar is set to grace the big stage and perform this year’s National Anthem — much to the utter delight of passionate Tweebas all around the world. While this honor will mark the first time Reba will be performing at the Super Bowl, the “I’m a Survivor” singer has performed at the World Series, the National Finals Rodeo, and even a Dallas Cowboys game.

In preparation, McEntire herself has insisted that she’s heavily “practicing” singing the National Anthem everywhere — including in the shower and while driving in the car. This honor is obviously a huge one for McEntire, and it’s clear that she’s willing to do the nation justice by singing one of the most respected songs out there.