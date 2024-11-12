Who is Skai Jackson’s baby daddy?

Skai Jackson somehow always finds a way of making herself seen. Sure, she may not necessarily be partaking in the highest-quality films or series. Yes, her acting may just be reminiscent of a 12-year-old Disney Channel star. But hey, that might well be the reason why she’s still famous.

In a way or another, this former Disney alum never truly left her roots behind, but in today’s world, you only need a bit of fame to leverage your success — and we can’t fault her for that. Her Tiktok lives and weird giveaway strategies work, and on X, she is still quite famous. So much so, that a few weeks ago, Jackson appeared suspiciously layered in clothing — making some fans and foes raise an eyebrow. Could she be pregnant? Who is the dad? Well, we have all the answers.

Who is Skai Jackson’s boyfriend?

via Snapchat / Skai Jackson

After a bit of investigative work, we found out that the Jessie star’s boyfriend appears to be Deondre Burgin, and according to an old X account, he seems to be 25 years old. It is all very cryptic, and all in all, he’s seemingly not famous. To make matters harder for internet sleuths, his social media footprint seems to be limited, however, some users on Tiktok allegedly uncovered his identity after they met him in prison — but let’s start with the basics before we get to the nitty gritty of the situation.

It seems Jackson launched her relationship in December of last year when she allegedly mentioned having a boyfriend in a video, however, we could not find the source of this video. Regardless, the actress has often posted pictures of her boyfriend on social media for the past year, especially on Snapchat, and they have even made headlines before, for unfortunate reasons.

In August 2024, Jackson was arrested at Universal CityWalk after an altercation with her boyfriend, after she was seen pushing him by the on-site security. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, she was not charged for this situation. Moreover, during this altercation, she allegedly confirmed that the duo was not only engaged but that she was also pregnant. We now know this is true.

On November 1, however, paparazzi photos surfaced showing Skai seemingly in a heated conversation with her boyfriend, fueling pregnancy rumors as her baggy jacket appeared to conceal her stomach. This led to a lot of netizens criticizing his behavior, and most of all, for possibly upsetting what looked to be a very pregnant Jackson. Of course, this moment also led to online sleuths to begin working overtime.

After the videos and pictures were out, videos on Tiktok speculating on the situation came up, and in one particular video by @Hotteanchitchat, where they wondered who the “deadbeat” was, there was a user who commented: “His name is Deondre Burgin. She met him in prison I used to work at.”

The user then expanded in another comment, saying “I started around Nov 22 and he told me about her and him being penpals. She would visit him all the time. I think it’s because he look like Cameron Boise.” Yikes, the plot thickens.

This allegedly took place at Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility in Ohio, however, we couldn’t find any official reports confirming this, and therefore, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. However, we did find an old Twitter account, where he posted photos with friends — and it is very clearly Jackson’s boyfriend in the photos.

Now, while this sleuth work might not have been particularly fruitful, Jackson has finally confirmed her pregnancy through People, saying she was “Thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects.” We can only hope that despite their past, and public altercations, the two manage to get over their problems and introduce a healthy and happy baby into this world.

