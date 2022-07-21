Who is Suede Brooks? Net worth, age, and more for the model vacationing with Drake

There’s no place like the French Riviera to kindle the flames of love.

Our favorite Canadian rapper, Drake, was spotted on a yacht earlier this week in St. Tropez, France, with social media personality Suede Brooks.

Evidently, this isn’t the first time the pair have hung out, but it’s unclear whether Drake and Brooks have ventured into official “dating” territory, as neither has commented on their relationship, but they were clearly full of smiles while “yacht hopping.” According to sources from Entertainment Tonight, they were “having fun together” and “whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.” Then again, who wouldn’t be full of smiles while yacht hopping in France?

Followers of Brooks caught glimpses of photos from St. Tropez on her Instagram stories, but here’s a quick rundown of the young socialite for those unfamiliar with her and her background.

Who is Suede Brooks, and how old is she?

Suede Brooks is a 21-year-old social media veteran from Henderson, Nevada, who’s been creating content online since her early teenage years. Her stomping grounds before YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok were Tumblr. When YouTube rose to popularity, Brooks shifted her attention to creating content there and has since amassed around 335,000 subscribers.

Brooks told Lefair that she initially became a creator because she was bullied as a kid.

“When I first started in middle school I was being severely bullied. Throughout 6th and 7th grade, girls were bullying me and it really hurt. The cops got involved and there was a restraining order. I got depressed. First I quit cheerleading and then I started online schooling. I was incredibly bored after that so I turned to YouTube because it made me happy. I would watch makeup tutorials and think, ‘maybe I can do this!’ It was a hard time. The people who bullied me were family friends who lived across the street from my family and me.”

Compared to other content creators, that’s not very many subscribers, so it’s understandable why Brooks has shifted her attention to Instagram and TikTok in recent years, where she boasts a following of almost 3 million followers between the two platforms.

The 21-year-old posts regular fashion and beauty content but often spices up her feed with day-in-the-life videos and morning beauty rituals. Now that it’s the summer season, she’s mixed it up with regular bikini and beach videos. Maybe soon we’ll catch a glimpse of a yacht or two.

What is Suede Brooks’ net worth?

Brooks has been active on Youtube since 2014, sporting 158 videos at the time of this writing. None of those videos hit over a million views, but several got about halfway there. The last video she posted is from Dec 7, 2020.

Instagram and TikTok are where the young fashionista spends the majority of her time now. Every now and then, she will post a #ad for one brand or another, typically a fashion brand like Prada. According to her feed, she is also a partner for Alo, a women’s fitness and style company.

It’s unclear what Brooks’ net worth is. Some outlets suggest she is worth $6 million, while others say that’s closer to $500,000. It’s easy to assume her real net worth is somewhere in the middle of those two numbers, but until there is official confirmation from a site like Celebrity Net Worth, Brooks’ net worth remains a question mark.