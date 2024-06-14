Who is T. J. Holmes’ ex wife?

One of the weirdest things to come out of the GMA3 anchor scandal with T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach relationship is the revelation that the couple’s exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are now actively dating. While Shue is a semi-well known actor, Fiebig is not as public-facing. Read on to find out more about her.

The formerly happy couple reportedly filed for divorce in Dec. of 2022, and they were fully divorced by October of the following year. Per the Fiebig’s attorney to People, the divorce was moved “forward privately, expeditiously,” and “amicably.”

The couple married in 2010 and have one child named Sabine, born in 2013. Fiebig was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where her mother is also from. Her father met her mother while serving in the Peace Corps.

She told Marie Claire that she was moved to the United States when she was five because her parents wanted her to have access to American education. She said watching the immigration process firsthand inspired her to eventually pursue a career in law.

Fiebig got her undergrad degree from the University of Michigan and her law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School. She’s worked for some impressive companies over the years, including Roc Nation and Wilhelmina Models. She worked for the latter as a VP of operations and general counsel and helped models with work visas.

Since June of 2021 she’s been the chief diversity officer for the charitable organization Save the Children. Per her Instagram page, she’s also a partner at the company Axis Hats. She is also mentor for young women through an organization called Unlock Her Potential.

She also makes a point to have a close relationship with her daughter Sabine. “I make sure I am dressed and ready before [my daughter] wakes up, give her breakfast, and then walk her to school,” she told Marie Claire. She said walking with her daughter was important because they “talk about everything” and it’s so important to get that “quality time together.”

Fiebig also appeared in the Sep. 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar discussing the use of eye serum for dark circles and crepey lids. “I’m one of those people who has been using eye cream since I was 25,” she said, adding that the cream gave her a confidence boost.

“I’m so used to putting on concealer, but after a few weeks, I was like, I don’t know why I’m still doing this—the darkness isn’t as dramatic as it used to be,” she said. “If your skin is looking good, your eyebrows are groomed, and your under-eyes are looking fresh, you feel like you can take on the world, even if you aren’t wearing makeup.”

It feels like that’s the vibe she brought to a nighttime stroll with new beau Andrew Shue recently. The new couple reportedly bonded over the trauma of their respective spouses leaving them. The new relationship apparently is helping them both move forward.

