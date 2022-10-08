Who is Tamar Braxton? Her age, claim to fame, and whom she’s dating

R&B singer Tamar Braxton, best-known for her solo career, got her start by singing with her sisters. The Braxtons formed in 1990, released one album, and disbanded in 1996.

VH1 announced this week that the network is bringing back The Surreal Life for a seventh season, over 15 years after the reality series last aired. Among the cast members are NBA player Dennis Rodman, Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, adult film star Stormy Daniels, actress and comedian Kim Coles, makeup artist Manny MUA, R&B singer August Alsina, actress and former WWE superstar CJ Perry, and Tamar Braxton. Our first impression of the haphazard trailer is that we’re going to see a lot of a nude, tattooed Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels has a doll named Susan that seems to freak out Rodman, and it comes out on Oct, 24. The standout of the motley crew seems to be Braxton, so who is she?

Who is Tamar Braxton?

Braxton released five albums between 2000 and 2017. She has received recognition for her work in the form of a BET Award and three Soul Train Music Awards, and multiple nominations. She has had several reality show appearances, and won season two of Celebrity Big Brother. In 2020, she hosted one season of VH1’s reality TV series, To Catch A Beautician, where unhappy customers confront their stylists.

How old is Tamar Braxton?

The Kingdom Business star was born on March 17, 1977, making her 45 years old, and a Pisces. She is said to have been singing since she was a toddler. Braxton herself has one child, Logan Vincent Herbert, with ex-husband, record executive Vincent Herbert.

What made Tamar Braxton a celebrity?

Tamar Braxton is the sibling of singer Toni Braxton, but she’s known for much more. A prolific vocalist and recording artist in her own right, Tamar has had three Grammy nominations throughout her career and performed in Toni’s Las Vegas revue Toni Braxton: Revealed. In 2016, she was tapped by Steve Harvey to have her own talk show.

Does Tamar Braxton have a sweetheart?

Braxton’s two marriages have both ended in divorce. Most recently, she was in a relationship with financial adviser David Adefeso. The imperfect union ended quite disastrously, and she does not appear to be dating at this time. Hopefully we will find out more about her personal life when The Surreal Life premieres on Oct. 24 on VH1.