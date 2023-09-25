Who is ‘The View’ co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s husband, Justin Griffin?

Since Alyssa Farah Griffin was announced as the new co-host of The View for its 26th season, her popularity among the general public only grew. Now, the political strategist has a huge social platform and the more people tune in to the show, the more their curiosity is sparked.

And while a lot of Griffin’s life can be easily found through a quick Wikipedia search, the same cannot be said about her husband, Justin Griffin.

The two have been married since November 2021, after three years of dating and one of engagement. However, not even being married to a TV personality has inhered Justin Griffin’s choice to live a private life. Of course, this complicated things for those who want to know more, but there are some things about him that have been made public.

Who is Justin Griffin and what is known about him?

Unfortunately, there is very little information about Justin Griffin out there, but it’s known that he’s the grandson of Samuel A. Tamposi, a Republican activist and real estate developer. According to The Sun U.S., Griffin attended Stonehill College in Massachusetts, where he studied political science, and in 2012, he completed his undergraduate degree at Clark University. Later, Griffin enrolled at the New York University Stern School of Business and has since graduated.

Over the years, Griffin has worked as a political strategist, much like his wife, and for some time, he was the regional political director of the Republican Party. Moving away from politics, Griffin later decided to venture onto other areas, having since worked as the account strategist for Purple Strategies, the consultant for Merrimack Potomac + Charles, and the vice president of Revolution Agency.

Do Alyssa Farah and Justin Griffin have a family?

After Whoopi Goldberg shockingly and bluntly asked Alyssa Farah if she was pregnant during an episode of The View, many have been left wondering if the couple already had a baby. While they do not have children yet, Alyssa shared that they are open to it.

After Whoopi’s comment, she explained: “I’m very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet, but my husband and I are thinking about it.”

So, although, there are no human children in the mix yet, it’s not just Alyssa and Justin in their home. The two are parents to an adorable Havanese pup named Herbie who is often featured on Alyssa’s Instagram.