‘The View’ names two conservative co-hosts for next season

Few morning shows are as iconic or filled with behind-the-scenes casting decisions and sniping as The View. It has aired since 1997, recently featured Meghan McCain until she exited last year, and now two people have been tied in to take her panel position.

Per Variety Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin will join the talk show next year. Nothing is official as of this story being filed, though sources tell the outlet the news will be broken during today’s episode of the show. Navarro will be a permanent co-host, though she will not appear every day in her multi-year contract, and it is not known just how Farah Griffin’s deal is structured. Both women are Republicans, though each has been on different sides of the political party over the years.

Navarro has worked for John McCain and John Huntsman Jr. while Farah Griffin worked in the Trump administration as Mike Pence’s press secretary between 2017-2019. Both are critics of the former president, though Navarro was in this frame of mind earlier, while Farah Griffin came around after leaving the White House. Her father is Joseph Farah, the founder of the far-right site WorldNetDaily and Farah Griffin recently revealed he refused to attend her wedding due to her criticism of Trump.

Neither has commented on potentially joining The View as of this story being filed. Before their potential tenures and McCain’s, the show’s conservative perspective came from Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who joined in 2003 and ultimately left the show in 2013.