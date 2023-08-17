Who is Wyatt Russell’s wife, Meredith Hagner?

It is not every day that Kurt Russell’s marginally less popular (but equally talented) son Wyatt Russell gets his share of the spotlight (thanks to Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse). And when he does, it is only expected that the world will have questions ranging from his career before acting to the one we are planning to answer — queries about his wife, Meredith Hagner.

Meet actress Meredith Hagner — Wyatt Russell’s second wife

Meredith Hagner is an actress best known for her memorable roles as Liberty Cicone in the CBS soap opera As the World Turns (for which she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award) and Portia Davenport in HBO Max’s dark comedy series – Search Party. But neither is her resume limited to these roles — you have seen her in Strangers, Brightburn, Palm Springs, etc — nor does she have any plans of slowing down anytime soon. Hagner will be next seen in Prime Video’s You’re Cordially Invited alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell and is part of upcoming Warner Bros. series Bad Monkey’s main cast – based on the 2013 novel by Carl Hiaasen.

Hagner met Russell — previously married to stylist Sanne Hamers whom he met during his years as an ice hockey player — on the set of the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy in 2015. After dating for three years, the couple bought a home in Sherman Oaks, California. By the end of 2018, Wyatt proposed to Hagner and 2019 saw the duo tying the knot, followed by the birth of their first child, son Buddy Prine Russell, in March 2021.

While Wyatt Russell is not on Instagram, his dear wife misses no chance to talk about and praise her social media-shy husband on the platform. Adorable, right?