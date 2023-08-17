For now, Wyatt Russell is dropping his shield and heading over to the land of Godzilla and giant roaming monsters.

Wyatt Russell has battled superhuman criminals, wielded Captain America’s shield, undergone deadly experiments involving virtual reality — seriously, that episode of Black Mirror was terrifying — and now he is jumping into the world of Godzilla!

Apple TV Plus is gearing up to bring the iconic Kaiju to their surging streaming service with their upcoming series: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. In it, Wyatt Russell will play an Army officer named Lee Shaw (per Entertainment Weekly). Naturally, there will always be some type of military character involved in a Godzilla flick. However, what makes Wyatt’s role so interesting is that he will actually be sharing the part with his father, the Kurt Russell!

Kurt Russell will portray Shaw, presumably, in the modern day, while his son will play a younger Shaw, whose story takes place in the ’50s.

The father-son duo will help tell a multi-generational story in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While there has been no official release date offered for this latest Godzilla tale, interestingly, it appears that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set in the same world and series that started with 2014’s Godzilla. The first season consists of 10 episodes and tells a story “spanning three generations” (per The Verge).

Reportedly, the series will follow two siblings as they work to learn more about their family’s connection to Monarch. For those unaware, Monarch is the secret government organization that likes to track massive unidentified terrestrial organisms (MUTOs), y’know, creatures like Godzilla and King freakin’ Kong. The siblings’ journey will eventually lead them to Kurt Russell’s Lee Shaw. The older Shaw might not be in the best or safest of positions, as “Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows” (via The Verge).

This likely means that Wyatt Russell’s younger Shaw uncovers some really nasty truths during his adventures in the ’50s. And of course, those dark secrets will probably involve our favorite fire-breathing kaiju.