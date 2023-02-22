Who is Zoë Saldaña’s husband, Marco Perego-Saldaña?

Zoë Saldaña‘s name has become increasingly familiar to anyone acquainted with the world of entertainment. From Marvel to Avatar, Saldaña’s name has reached legendary status on Hollywood grounds, reaching astronomical success upon becoming one of the most bankable and profitable stars in cinema. After making history for partaking in the four films that surpassed the $2 billion profit mark, Saldaña’s accolade-filled repertoire is leading the actress’ journey to becoming one of the most coveted faces in Hollywood.

The New-Jersey-born actress has been recently seen in the second most successful box office hit of all time Avatar: The Way of Water, and much to everyone’s surprise, Saldaña has been in the film industry for a little over two decades, despite her youthful looks and highly popular big franchisee participation. Aside from her lengthy and successful curriculum, Saldaña’s personal life has also been widely shared with fans and the media alike, including her public relationships with longtime ex-boyfriend Keith Britton, until 2011, and with Bradley Cooper until 2013. That same year, Saldaña married Marco Perego-Saldaña, and here is everything about the Italian artists that stole the heart of this Hollywood star a decade ago.

Is Marco Perego-Saldaña famous?

The Seldañas met in 2013, not long after her yearlong romance with Bradley Cooper. They were spotted kissing at an afterparty, and that same year, Saldaña and Perego officiated their relationship via a private wedding only a few months after. Despite this unconventional fast-paced romance, the couple unbashfully swore to each other, and to this day, they openly proclaim their commitment to one another and their five-member family, as Saldaña told Marie Claire in 2014.

“I don’t do the ABCs. I do what my heart says, what my heart feels. So from the moment I met my husband, we were together. We knew.”

Perego’s fame has undeniably been overshadowed by his award-winning wife, however, his name is still acclaimed within his own craft. He is a producer, director, and painter born on March 1, 1979, in Lombardy, Italy. Albeit now easily recognizable for his renowned title as an internationally acclaimed artist, Perego’s name was previously connected to the sports world. Until he was 21 years old, Perego was known for being an up-and-rising soccer player before he suffered a leg injury. The unfortunate situation, however, proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Forced to quit soccer, Perego relocated to New York, with the dream of finally pursuing his lifelong interest in the arts, working in odd jobs attempting to make ends meet until his big break inevitably raised. Nowadays, Perego’s paintings are known to be sold for over $30,000 a piece, and he has even painted the background for Dolce and Gabbana’s 2008 campaign Where the Fashion Meets Art.

His career as a producer, although relatively short, is also proving to be fruitful. He was the Producer of the short film Me + Her in 2014, and two years later he worked as an executive producer in Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story. As a writer and director, Perego is working on his two upcoming films The Absence of Eden and Burn to Shine. While juggling his work in cinema, with his paintings, Perego and Saldaña also have three sons together, to which the couple still dedicate their undying love and affection- despite their busy and packed schedules.

From a broken sports career to a struggling artist, Perego’s path is nothing but ordinary. At the end of the day, you certainly have to be extraordinary to be fortunate enough to marry the one and only Zoë Saldaña.