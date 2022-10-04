In case you haven’t heard yet, photos of BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and BTS‘ V (Kim Tae-Hyung) have been leaked. According to multiple news outlets such as the BBC and Billboard, the leak is currently being investigated as Jennie faced “sexual harassment” and “personal attacks” when the photos came out.

The photos that were leaked indicated that Jennie and V may be dating as they were seen wearing matching outfits and dining out together. The photos were obtained in private accounts and fans were encouraged to not speak more about the leak. But due to how big this problem is, here is what’s happening with the leaked photos and what YG Entertainment is doing about it.

What’s happening with leaked photos of Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’ V?

According to E!Online, the photos originated from Jennie’s personal account. And since the leak became known, it was reported by the BBC that the accounts that spread the photos were suspended. The leaked photos were shared on Twitter and Telegram and it’s unknown whether or not all the copies were deleted.

At the same time, there hasn’t been any confirmation as to whether or not the two Kpop stars are dating or not. And there are rumors that some of the photos shared may be fake.

What is YG Entertainment doing about it?

According to Seoul Law Group, South Korea has strict defamation laws. Unlike in the west where it only applies if you’re telling lies about someone. In South Korea, even true statements can be seen as defamatory as long as it ruins the image of a person. Those caught may receive up to seven years in prison or pay a fine.

Both YG Entertainment and Big Hit Music have announced a formal investigation to track down the “original distributor” of the photos. According to Billboard, they announced that they will take any legal action possible to “prevent further damage in the future”. At the same time, Big Hit Music said that the leak contained “false information” and the person wanted to start “ill-intentioned rumors” about Jennie and V.

However, it was reported by the BBC that one of the leakers, Gurumiharibo, has not received any legal notices. They also said that they’re ready to provide evidence to prove their innocence.

“I have not received any legal notice from anyone,” they wrote in an online chat room. “If somebody wants to sue me for defamation and/or spreading untruths, I will be willing to provide relevant evidence of my claims under the name of the law.”

Since then, there haven’t been any updates in terms of this police investigation and both YG and Big Hit asked fans to not speak more about the leak.