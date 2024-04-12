Jane Bell's 'Mother Ate'
Image via TikTok
Category:
Celebrities
Music
Social Media

Who sings ‘Mother Ate’ on TikTok?

The instantly-viral track is on a sharp rise.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 01:11 pm

An absolute banger is popping off on TikTok, as users everywhere find any excuse possible to use the audio in their TikTok creations.

Recommended Videos

“Mother Ate” has all the ingredients of a viral track, complete with delightfully modern feminist overtones and a catchy beat that’s impossible to ignore. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it will be on everyone’s FYP within the next few weeks, so you may as well know which talented singer brought it to life.

Who’s behind TikTok’s “Mother Ate?”

@sistermaryblaze

Sunday Served @Jane Bell #motherate #janebell #sistermaryblaze #nuntok #nun #vogue #lgbt #parati #chuch #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupagе #viral #trending #churchgirls #dance #slay

♬ MOTHER ATE – Jane Bell

“Mother Ate” is becoming the official soundtrack to any number of delightfully feminist trends, as women everywhere celebrate their woman-ness with the expressive song. Its inspiring a wide range of TikToks, from celebrating the powerful women in our lives to celebrating ourselves. The song has plenty of detractors — many of whom criticize it for its supposedly simplistic writing or repetitive chorus — but those who enjoy it are too busy dancing to listen.

@brightfeather

if she gon do something it’s out serve me #baddie #grandma #inspo #bestfriend #serve #clout

♬ MOTHER ATE – Jane Bell

The song was officially released in April of 2024, and within days it was cropping up on FYP pages everywhere. The talented woman who wrote and performed the song, Jane Bell, is still fresh to music, but that’s sure to change with the release of her instantly-viral banger.

“Mother Ate” is Bell’s most recent release, but its not alone on the artist’s Spotify page, which sports releases stretching back to early 2023. Her first album followed several singles in early 2024, and with the rapid rise of “Mother Ate” on TikTok, its sure to get renewed attention from the hordes of new fans flooding to Bell’s music.

Its rise is also leading to a surge in delightfully self-assured TikToks, along with gay thirst traps, which — as a member of the gays myself — is hard to complain about. Who doesn’t enjoy a confident woman showcasing her power to the world? May we all be instilled with the same confidence when Jane Bell’s voice warbles in our ear.

@ashy.nicolee

pool time before coachella

♬ MOTHER ATE – Jane Bell
@notpumpknprincess

♬ MOTHER ATE – Jane Bell

Bell herself is happily lending to the song’s spread by commenting on videos, sharing the song herself, and hyping up creators taking part in its trend of self-confidence and feminine power.

@janebellsucks

Thank you guys so much for all the love the past few days! I’m entirely self-writing/self-producing and as of right now unsigned 🫶 So much coming soon I cant wait to show y’all 🥰 #fyp #motherate #newmusic #periodt

♬ original sound – Jane Bell

There are bound to be conflicting opinions on whether or not Bell is, as she claims, on a path to “save pop music,” but among her fans, she’s already reaching savior status. “Mother Ate” is the first of her songs to properly blow up, but given its massive popularity, we’ll likely be seeing much more of the pop star in no time.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Drew Brees’ face?
Drew Brees
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What happened to Drew Brees’ face?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 12, 2024
Read Article What is Paris Hilton’s net worth in 2024?
A photo of Paris Hilton.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Paris Hilton’s net worth in 2024?
Taylor Mansfield and others Taylor Mansfield and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Is there a release date for Tim Allen’s ‘Shifting Gears’?
Tim Allen
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Is there a release date for Tim Allen’s ‘Shifting Gears’?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 12, 2024
Read Article The OJ Simpson murder case timeline, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
True Crime
True Crime
The OJ Simpson murder case timeline, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Has ‘Golden Bachelor’ runner-up Leslie Fhima said anything in response to Gerry and Theresa’s divorce?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Has ‘Golden Bachelor’ runner-up Leslie Fhima said anything in response to Gerry and Theresa’s divorce?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Drew Brees’ face?
Drew Brees
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What happened to Drew Brees’ face?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 12, 2024
Read Article What is Paris Hilton’s net worth in 2024?
A photo of Paris Hilton.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Paris Hilton’s net worth in 2024?
Taylor Mansfield and others Taylor Mansfield and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Is there a release date for Tim Allen’s ‘Shifting Gears’?
Tim Allen
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Is there a release date for Tim Allen’s ‘Shifting Gears’?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 12, 2024
Read Article The OJ Simpson murder case timeline, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
True Crime
True Crime
The OJ Simpson murder case timeline, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Has ‘Golden Bachelor’ runner-up Leslie Fhima said anything in response to Gerry and Theresa’s divorce?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Has ‘Golden Bachelor’ runner-up Leslie Fhima said anything in response to Gerry and Theresa’s divorce?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 12, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.