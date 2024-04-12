Who sings ‘Mother Ate’ on TikTok?

An absolute banger is popping off on TikTok, as users everywhere find any excuse possible to use the audio in their TikTok creations.

“Mother Ate” has all the ingredients of a viral track, complete with delightfully modern feminist overtones and a catchy beat that’s impossible to ignore. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it will be on everyone’s FYP within the next few weeks, so you may as well know which talented singer brought it to life.

Who’s behind TikTok’s “Mother Ate?”

“Mother Ate” is becoming the official soundtrack to any number of delightfully feminist trends, as women everywhere celebrate their woman-ness with the expressive song. Its inspiring a wide range of TikToks, from celebrating the powerful women in our lives to celebrating ourselves. The song has plenty of detractors — many of whom criticize it for its supposedly simplistic writing or repetitive chorus — but those who enjoy it are too busy dancing to listen.

The song was officially released in April of 2024, and within days it was cropping up on FYP pages everywhere. The talented woman who wrote and performed the song, Jane Bell, is still fresh to music, but that’s sure to change with the release of her instantly-viral banger.

“Mother Ate” is Bell’s most recent release, but its not alone on the artist’s Spotify page, which sports releases stretching back to early 2023. Her first album followed several singles in early 2024, and with the rapid rise of “Mother Ate” on TikTok, its sure to get renewed attention from the hordes of new fans flooding to Bell’s music.

Its rise is also leading to a surge in delightfully self-assured TikToks, along with gay thirst traps, which — as a member of the gays myself — is hard to complain about. Who doesn’t enjoy a confident woman showcasing her power to the world? May we all be instilled with the same confidence when Jane Bell’s voice warbles in our ear.

Bell herself is happily lending to the song’s spread by commenting on videos, sharing the song herself, and hyping up creators taking part in its trend of self-confidence and feminine power.

There are bound to be conflicting opinions on whether or not Bell is, as she claims, on a path to “save pop music,” but among her fans, she’s already reaching savior status. “Mother Ate” is the first of her songs to properly blow up, but given its massive popularity, we’ll likely be seeing much more of the pop star in no time.

