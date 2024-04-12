Screengrabs via @Pritchinit on TikTok
‘Brain dead boomers’: Man outs workplace incompetence on private TikTok and gets fired for ‘harassment’

'iHeart has the opportunity to do the funniest thing.'
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 09:39 am

The office is one of the few places multiple generations come together for any sort of extended period of time.

We tend not to mesh in social settings or personal lives, but when it comes to work we barely have a choice. That can lead to some awkward and, well, tense, incidents in the workplace. Something that Alec Pritchard on TikTok is all too familiar with.

Pritchard took to social media to vent his frustration about some of his coworkers, who despite complaining that his generation was lazy and incompetent, exhibited some signs of laziness and incompetence themselves.

@pritchinit

Day 2 – It’s literally right in front of you #worklife #officelife #boomer #millenials #genx #genz #corporatelife

♬ original sound – Alec Pritchard

His daily report, titled “Braindead Boomers in the Office” relayed tales of his coworkers, ages 50 plus, who didn’t seem to know how to do their jobs, at least from his perspective.

Unfortunately for Alec, the series was short-lived, since his company took issue with his non-specific complaints logged on his personal social media in his private time and fired him.

@pritchinit

Day 7 – A New Chapter #worklife #officelife #boomer #millenials #genx #genz #corporatelife

♬ original sound – Alec Pritchard
Upon his termination, Alec divulged that he used to work for Audacy which is a radio company competing with iHeart Radio, hilariously triggering a series of viewers commenting on Audacy’s audacity for firing Alec.

In his video, Alec commented on Boomers in the workplace who sexually, assault, and otherwise harm their coworkers without consequence, yet he is the one who got fired for harassment on his own social media while never mentioning the names of his coworkers or his company.

Commenters also were quick to tag his former company’s competitor noting how hilarious and ironic it would be of them to offer Alec a job. And of course, Boomers took to the comments to prove Alec’s point.

@pritchinit

Brain Dead Boomers in the Office Day 8 – Not So Constructive #worklife #officelife #boomer #millenials #genx #genz #corporatelife

♬ original sound – Alec Pritchard

Since his termination, Alec has taken it upon himself to turn to his followers for stories about workplace incompetence to protect their anonymity and shield them from the same fate while still exposing the hypocrisy of the Boomers that so many people work with.

Luckily for Alex, and unluckily for those working in the cooperate world, there is no shortage of unfortunate, ironic, and even funny stories to share about what it’s like operating in an intergenerational workplace as so many of us do. In fact, according to Forbes, up to five generations are operating within the same workplaces across the United States. That includes Gen Z, Millenials, Generation X, Baby Boomers, and the Silent Generation. With such vast differences from top to bottom, it makes sense that situations would get a little sticky.

At the very least, on Alec’s platform, younger generations can lament those struggles and sympathize with each other’s pain. All while staying anonymous and keeping their jobs. Shoutout Alec for taking one for the team.

Read Article ‘I think my car got stolen last night?’: Woman’s Mazda app narcs on one-night thief who brought her car back the next morning
TikTok screenshots via user Paige/Mazda car hood ornament
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I think my car got stolen last night?’: Woman’s Mazda app narcs on one-night thief who brought her car back the next morning
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Fighting for my son’: Mom locked in legal battle to clear 11-year-old son’s name after Elementary school teacher accuses him of stealing her phone
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Fighting for my son’: Mom locked in legal battle to clear 11-year-old son’s name after Elementary school teacher accuses him of stealing her phone
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Apr 12, 2024
Read Article ‘You’re an idiot and super unreliable’: Recruiter threatens to tank career of job candidate to cover up their own mistake
Screenshots via TikTok user Nikki James
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘You’re an idiot and super unreliable’: Recruiter threatens to tank career of job candidate to cover up their own mistake
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 11, 2024
Read Article What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Miley Cyrus and Jojo Siwa
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The teacher is being called a victim’: Mother reports teacher for sending inappropriate texts to sixth-grade girls, but school labels them ‘suspects’
Screenshots via TikTok user Shasty Leah
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The teacher is being called a victim’: Mother reports teacher for sending inappropriate texts to sixth-grade girls, but school labels them ‘suspects’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 10, 2024
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.