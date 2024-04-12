‘Brain dead boomers’: Man outs workplace incompetence on private TikTok and gets fired for ‘harassment’

The office is one of the few places multiple generations come together for any sort of extended period of time.

We tend not to mesh in social settings or personal lives, but when it comes to work we barely have a choice. That can lead to some awkward and, well, tense, incidents in the workplace. Something that Alec Pritchard on TikTok is all too familiar with.

Pritchard took to social media to vent his frustration about some of his coworkers, who despite complaining that his generation was lazy and incompetent, exhibited some signs of laziness and incompetence themselves.

His daily report, titled “Braindead Boomers in the Office” relayed tales of his coworkers, ages 50 plus, who didn’t seem to know how to do their jobs, at least from his perspective.

Unfortunately for Alec, the series was short-lived, since his company took issue with his non-specific complaints logged on his personal social media in his private time and fired him.

In his video, Alec commented on Boomers in the workplace who sexually, assault, and otherwise harm their coworkers without consequence, yet he is the one who got fired for harassment on his own social media while never mentioning the names of his coworkers or his company.

Commenters also were quick to tag his former company’s competitor noting how hilarious and ironic it would be of them to offer Alec a job. And of course, Boomers took to the comments to prove Alec’s point.

Since his termination, Alec has taken it upon himself to turn to his followers for stories about workplace incompetence to protect their anonymity and shield them from the same fate while still exposing the hypocrisy of the Boomers that so many people work with.

Luckily for Alex, and unluckily for those working in the cooperate world, there is no shortage of unfortunate, ironic, and even funny stories to share about what it’s like operating in an intergenerational workplace as so many of us do. In fact, according to Forbes, up to five generations are operating within the same workplaces across the United States. That includes Gen Z, Millenials, Generation X, Baby Boomers, and the Silent Generation. With such vast differences from top to bottom, it makes sense that situations would get a little sticky.

At the very least, on Alec’s platform, younger generations can lament those struggles and sympathize with each other’s pain. All while staying anonymous and keeping their jobs. Shoutout Alec for taking one for the team.

