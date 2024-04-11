Screenshots via TikTok user Nikki James
Screenshots via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘You’re an idiot and super unreliable’: Recruiter threatens to tank career of job candidate to cover up their own mistake

Now that his reputation is in tatters, it's fair to say it hasn't worked out as planned.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 12:23 pm

It’s hard enough to get a job in this world without the people who are supposed to help you doing their best to burn that bridge down and destroy your self-esteem. Especially over something that was their fault to begin with.

Recommended Videos

Ahmad Accino, a video engineer by trade, went viral on X (formerly Twitter) for a thread titled “I just experienced a recruiter horror story today.” Sure enough, Ahmad’s experience proved so nightmarish that it went viral on TikTok too, with a little help from user Nikki Mack.

As backed up by screenshots of the exchange, Ahmad revealed that he was all set to attend a job interviewer at 5pm ET when, half an hour before, his recruiter, Jordan Zmick of Think Recruiting, texted him to ask why did he not show at the interview. As Ahmad knew he was definitely on time, as per information Zmick himself had given him, he explained this in his reply — only for Zmick to go from passive aggressive to nuclear meltdown in an instant.

@nikki_mackk

Another insane twitter story #twitter #x #scandal #recruiter #jobmarket #job #jobs #tech #cs #computerscience #stem #chicago #news #gossip #tea #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – Nikki Mack

“You’re an idiot and super unreliable,” Zmick yelled in text form. “It’s no wonder you didn’t finish college.” (This isn’t the point, but Ahmad is currently studying and is about to finish college). The rowdy recruiter continued: “I won’t work with you again and will do my best to make sure other recruiters and companies know the same.” He then claims that he sent Ahmad the interview details multiple times — Ahmad stresses that he received literally one email about it.

@nikki_mackk

Replying to @court #greenscreen I literally cant even believe this apology #recruiter #scandal #twitter #jobmarket #jobs #tech #cs #news #viral #chicago

♬ original sound – Nikki Mack

With his shockingly unprofessional behavior exposed to the entire internet, you can probably guess what happened next? Yes, Zmick finally reached out to apologize… but in the most half-hearted way possible. Never admitting he made the mistake with the timing mix-up, Zmick instead claims that he had the flu at the time and implied that his medication was to blame for why he “acted impulsively and rudely.”

@nikki_mackk

Replying to @medicoregaymer #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Nikki Mack

Urgh, so, OK, the guy isn’t repentant, but surely his employers will get wind of this and fire him, right? Unfortunately, there’s just one problem with that — Zmick runs his own recruiting business. Ahmad found this out the hard way after he wrote an email to complain about Zmick’s conduct, only for that email to go straight into Zmick’s own inbox.

@nikki_mackk

Replying to @ahmadaccino Thank you for sharing @ahmadaccino #tech #recruiter #jobmarket #job #jobs #techrecruiter #webdeveloper #cs #twitter #trending #viral #scandal #revenge #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Nikki Mack
Eventually, Ahmad and Nikki teamed up to bring us even more of the grisly details. Ahmad DMed Nikki to reveal that Zmick’s sorry excuse for an apology was immediately followed by a request to take his tweets down as they “have already impacted my business and image.” As Nikki puts it, “These tweets didn’t impact your business and image, your actions did.” The hilarious thing, though? Social media sleuths uncovered that, back in 2017, Zmick wrote an article titled “Rejection, Motivation, and Looking Ahead: An Article About Accepting Rejection.”
@nikki_mackk

Replying to @Smobles007 more stories coming out about #jordanzmick #techrecruiter #recruiter #jobs #tech #jobmarket #careers #computerscience #webdeveloper #dev #coding #coder #news #trending #viral #twitter

♬ original sound – Nikki Mack

With Ahmad sharing his story on X and Nikki spreading the word on TikTok, it’s no surprise that many more people came forward to admit that they had worked with Zmick too and found him to be just as unpleasant. Some of the stories told to Ahmad, that he then passed to Nikki, include how Zmick once got fired and then “swore off the CEO” on his way out, berated someone with calls and texts when they said they didn’t like his company, and when someone informed him an interview hadn’t gone well he told them “I wouldn’t have hired you either.”

With the recruiter in question heading up his own company, there’s not too much more the power of social media can do here. His fate rests in his own hands, so let’s just hope Mr. Zmick learns some valuable lessons from this whole viral experience, improves his conduct in future, and learns to take accountability for his mistakes. Unless he’s just had one long cold throughout his entire career, in which case he should probably go see a doctor.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why is ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 arriving on Netflix in 2 parts?
The Featherington sisters of 'Bridgerton': Penelope, Prudence, and Philipa
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Why is ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 arriving on Netflix in 2 parts?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Missing teen’s remains found after 2-year search, neighbor charged with murder
Category: True Crime
True Crime
News
News
Missing teen’s remains found after 2-year search, neighbor charged with murder
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump is combusting before our very eyes, and yes, this is a sun we’ll stare directly into
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump is combusting before our very eyes, and yes, this is a sun we’ll stare directly into
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 11, 2024
Read Article What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Miley Cyrus and Jojo Siwa
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Read Article The shocking ‘Shogun’ episode 8 ending, explained
'Shōgun' miniseries
Category: TV
TV
News
News
The shocking ‘Shogun’ episode 8 ending, explained
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why is ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 arriving on Netflix in 2 parts?
The Featherington sisters of 'Bridgerton': Penelope, Prudence, and Philipa
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Why is ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 arriving on Netflix in 2 parts?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Missing teen’s remains found after 2-year search, neighbor charged with murder
Category: True Crime
True Crime
News
News
Missing teen’s remains found after 2-year search, neighbor charged with murder
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump is combusting before our very eyes, and yes, this is a sun we’ll stare directly into
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump is combusting before our very eyes, and yes, this is a sun we’ll stare directly into
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 11, 2024
Read Article What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Miley Cyrus and Jojo Siwa
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Read Article The shocking ‘Shogun’ episode 8 ending, explained
'Shōgun' miniseries
Category: TV
TV
News
News
The shocking ‘Shogun’ episode 8 ending, explained
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 10, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'