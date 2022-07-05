Wholesome hero Keanu Reeves continues to spread joy wherever he goes
Keanu Reeves is just the gift that keeps on giving. Already known as one of the nicest men in Hollywood, Reeves continues to dole out simple acts of kindness on the daily, which fans have been recording and sharing on Twitter.
The actor has remained humble and considerate throughout his time in the spotlight, offering to take pay cuts on films so that other sectors could get better funding, or to allow other actors to come on board. He has been known to be generous with the cast and crew on his productions, too, with one of his most notable moments being when he bought Harley-Davidson motorcycles for The Matrix stuntmen to thank them for all their work bringing the stunt-heavy sci-fi films to life.
His kindness and charity aren’t just confined to film sets, either, as he set up a private charitable foundation to support kids’ children’s hospitals and aid cancer treatments but declined to put his name to the charity, to just let it do what it has to do. On top of that, he donates to multiple charities and foundations.
It’s no wonder then that he is adored by his fans, and they want to share the positivity he puts out into the universe and assure you that he really is just one of the nicest guys there is. One fan shared Keanu’s history, and how he has lived through some of the most difficult things a person can endure and still chooses kindness above all else.
Here’s Keanu taking the time to reply to all the questions one curious and excited young fan has for him.
Many jumped on the act of kindness to praise The Matrix actor, thanking him for continuing to wear a mask with the pandemic still ongoing.
So many people weighed in with their own encounters with the angel on earth.
There is even a mural portraying Keanu as a savior figure.
He often takes the time to stop and interact with his fans, even when he’s riding his motorcycle and has stopped at a red light.
Or on a flight with them.
This user isn’t wrong, there seems to be a never-ending list of kind acts from the actor, it really is a ray of sunshine in dark times.
We really don’t deserve him, but in a world that seems to be constantly churning out bad news stories, we need him. Keanu Reeves would appear to genuinely deserve all the praise that comes his way and if his history has taught us anything, he isn’t going to stop anytime soon.