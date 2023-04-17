Wholesome icon Mark Hamill unexpectedly gets dragged into controversy over Nazi imagery

If you were asked to name which Hollywood star you’d deem least likely to find themselves embroiled in a debate over the endorsement of Nazi imagery, then Mark Hamill would unquestionably be somewhere near the top of the list.

The Star Wars icon has gained a well-deserved reputation for being one of the most wholesome and heart-warming figures on the celebrity social media circuit, never mind one that’s lent his unwavering support to Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion. That being said, it’s his ongoing endorsement of the nation’s battle against its invaders that’s landed him in a spot of hot water.

I have no idea what that flag signifies. My support is simply for Ukraine over the Russian invasion. PERIOD. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 17, 2023

After sharing a video that saw him speaking with local drone operators, Hamill was quickly called out in the comments and replies due to the appearance of some iconography in the background that was appropriated by the Nazis during their rise to power. Despite immediately clarifying that he was unaware, the doors were already opened to an outpouring of criticism.

Got it. In other words, you have exactly zero idea what you're actually supporting. — Frank Lombardi (@FLOMBARDIMUSIC) April 17, 2023

So you’ll openly support nazis as long as they aren’t Russian? Woof — Czarina (@fishontherun2) April 17, 2023

Literally just say 'wow i had no idea that was a nazi flag, sorry everybody, i support ukrainians defending themselves but didnt mean to rehabilitate some nazis among them' like thats literally it man thats all you gotta do its not a big ask come ON — ceo of palestinianism 🇵🇸 (@TheEggpie) April 17, 2023

It's called the black sun. It's another version of the swastika. Google it. One of the Ukraine veterans jon Stewart met with had one tattooed on his calf. In any photo of ukraine troops you can play "find the hidden nazi symbol" and be a winner too. — Jonathan Kadmon (@JonathanKadmon) April 17, 2023

We’d be selling things very short to say that “Mark Hamill gets caught up in Nazi controversy” wasn’t something we expected to be dealing with in 2023, but the world just keeps on getting stranger. It was clearly an innocent mistake on the veteran actor’s part, but his off-handed response has only opened him up to more scrutiny, which is a turn of events that nobody could have foreseen based on his status as a constant ray of sunshine that brings nothing but positivity to your timeline.