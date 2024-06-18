Why did Ian McKellen fall on stage and is he OK?

In the U.K., there’s the Royal Family — and then there’s Sir Ian McKellen, who is arguably as big a part of the country’s history as the royals. With a career spanning over 60 years, it’s a miracle his face is not on the flag. The renowned English actor is just as prolific on the stage as he is on the screen. These days, you’ll find him in London, with a major role in Player’s King on the stage.

However, the beloved treasure recently suffered a minor setback while performing, which landed him in the hospital. Naturally, this has got fans wondering if he’s doing well, and what exactly led to his admission. Here’s the tea (pun intended) on just what happened!

What happened to Ian McKellen?

Audience shocked by Sir Ian McKellen’s fall off stage tonight at Noel Coward Theatre. Staff working hard to help him. Thoughts with him, cast and crew. #playerkings pic.twitter.com/mLLhu83cpj — Paul Nero (@paulnero1) June 17, 2024

The 85-year icon had an unfortunate accident while performing Players King, a Henry IV production on the stage. McKellen plays the role of John Falstaff, and has been performing the play without incident since it kicked off its 12-week West End run in April, 2024.

However, the accident happened on June 17 at the Noël Coward theater in London. During a fight scene between McKellen’s character, the Prince of Wales, and Henry Percy, the actor lost his footing and tripped off the front of the stage. Audience members report hearing him cry for help after the fall as the theater was immediately evacuated and the lights turned on.

According to audience testimonies, McKellen seemed to lose his footing and trip as he moved down the stage during the scene. Some even believed that it was part of the performance until they heard him cry out in pain. Crew members immediately rushed to assist McKellen following the fall. As aforementioned, the performance was quickly halted, and McKellen was swiftly rushed to the hospital.

Is he faring well after the accident?

Following his fall, a statement from the producers of the play confirmed that doctors at the NHS expected McKellen to make a “speedy and full recovery” after receiving a scan. They thanked fans and audiences for their well wishes and confirmed that audience members affected by the cancellations will be contacted to sort out payment issues.

However, following the cancellation of Monday night’s performance, Tuesday night’s performance has also been canceled to give the actor enough time to rest. Thankfully, Ian McKellen is expected to return to the stage to continue his role in Players King on Wednesday, June 18 for a matinee performance. Looks like nothing can keep the great veteran down for too long.

