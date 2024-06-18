Sir Ian McKellen attends "The Delaunay Presents An Evening With" in collaboration with Denville Hall, the residential home for all members of the theatrical profession, at The Delaunay, Aldwych, on April 21, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Wolseley Hospitality Group
Category:
Celebrities

Why did Ian McKellen fall on stage and is he OK?

The beloved British treasure left us all a bit scared for a second there.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 11:13 am

In the U.K., there’s the Royal Family — and then there’s Sir Ian McKellen, who is arguably as big a part of the country’s history as the royals. With a career spanning over 60 years, it’s a miracle his face is not on the flag. The renowned English actor is just as prolific on the stage as he is on the screen. These days, you’ll find him in London, with a major role in Player’s King on the stage. 

Recommended Videos

However, the beloved treasure recently suffered a minor setback while performing, which landed him in the hospital. Naturally, this has got fans wondering if he’s doing well, and what exactly led to his admission. Here’s the tea (pun intended) on just what happened!

What happened to Ian McKellen?

The 85-year icon had an unfortunate accident while performing Players King, a Henry IV production on the stage. McKellen plays the role of John Falstaff, and has been performing the play without incident since it kicked off its 12-week West End run in April, 2024.

However, the accident happened on June 17 at the Noël Coward theater in London. During a fight scene between McKellen’s character, the Prince of Wales, and Henry Percy, the actor lost his footing and tripped off the front of the stage. Audience members report hearing him cry for help after the fall as the theater was immediately evacuated and the lights turned on. 

According to audience testimonies, McKellen seemed to lose his footing and trip as he moved down the stage during the scene. Some even believed that it was part of the performance until they heard him cry out in pain. Crew members immediately rushed to assist McKellen following the fall. As aforementioned, the performance was quickly halted, and McKellen was swiftly rushed to the hospital. 

Is he faring well after the accident?

Following his fall, a statement from the producers of the play confirmed that doctors at the NHS expected McKellen to make a “speedy and full recovery” after receiving a scan. They thanked fans and audiences for their well wishes and confirmed that audience members affected by the cancellations will be contacted to sort out payment issues. 

However, following the cancellation of Monday night’s performance, Tuesday night’s performance has also been canceled to give the actor enough time to rest. Thankfully, Ian McKellen is expected to return to the stage to continue his role in Players King on Wednesday, June 18 for a matinee performance. Looks like nothing can keep the great veteran down for too long.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article How many kids does Justin Timberlake have?
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How many kids does Justin Timberlake have?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 18, 2024
Read Article What’s the difference between a DWI and a DUI?
A Professional Middle Aged Policeman Performing a Pat-Down Search on a Fellon With his Hands on Car Hood. Documentary-like Shot of Procedure of Arresting Suspects. Experienced Cop Looking for Weapons
A Professional Middle Aged Policeman Performing a Pat-Down Search on a Fellon With his Hands on Car Hood. Documentary-like Shot of Procedure of Arresting Suspects. Experienced Cop Looking for Weapons
A Professional Middle Aged Policeman Performing a Pat-Down Search on a Fellon With his Hands on Car Hood. Documentary-like Shot of Procedure of Arresting Suspects. Experienced Cop Looking for Weapons
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What’s the difference between a DWI and a DUI?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Why was Justin Timberlake arrested in Sag Harbor, NY?
Justin Timberlake attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Justin Timberlake attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Justin Timberlake attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why was Justin Timberlake arrested in Sag Harbor, NY?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘planning’ to defy King Charles as ‘trashing’ Royals makes their children target for punishment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lilibet and King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lilibet and King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lilibet and King Charles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘planning’ to defy King Charles as ‘trashing’ Royals makes their children target for punishment
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump might just have saved Prince Harry’s bacon in Royal legal rumble, and yes, we’re confused too
Prince Harry. Inset: Donald Trump
Prince Harry. Inset: Donald Trump
Prince Harry. Inset: Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald Trump might just have saved Prince Harry’s bacon in Royal legal rumble, and yes, we’re confused too
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How many kids does Justin Timberlake have?
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How many kids does Justin Timberlake have?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 18, 2024
Read Article What’s the difference between a DWI and a DUI?
A Professional Middle Aged Policeman Performing a Pat-Down Search on a Fellon With his Hands on Car Hood. Documentary-like Shot of Procedure of Arresting Suspects. Experienced Cop Looking for Weapons
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What’s the difference between a DWI and a DUI?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Why was Justin Timberlake arrested in Sag Harbor, NY?
Justin Timberlake attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why was Justin Timberlake arrested in Sag Harbor, NY?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘planning’ to defy King Charles as ‘trashing’ Royals makes their children target for punishment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lilibet and King Charles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘planning’ to defy King Charles as ‘trashing’ Royals makes their children target for punishment
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump might just have saved Prince Harry’s bacon in Royal legal rumble, and yes, we’re confused too
Prince Harry. Inset: Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald Trump might just have saved Prince Harry’s bacon in Royal legal rumble, and yes, we’re confused too
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 18, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.