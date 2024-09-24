‘Jonathan Majors mad as hell rn’: We need to talk about a fired Marvel star trending over a movie he wasn’t even cast in

Warner Bros. has been on a rock-solid roll with its trailers lately. After last week gave us our first proper peek at Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have emerged this week with Sinners, which just happens to be the duo’s vampire movie we’ve been hearing whispers about for the last little while.

Let’s all say it together: this trailer is absolutely oozing with cinematic hype. The dramatic intensity and morbid mystery of it all speaks for itself, but anchoring it all is the promise that Coogler — the filmmaker who earned the superhero film genre its first-ever Academy Award Best Picture nomination with Black Panther — is about to emerge from the kitchen once again, and when Coogler cooks, we all eat.

So why on Earth did Jonathan Majors, who has absolutely nothing to do with Sinners, start trending on X following the trailer’s release?

Shoutout to Ryan Coogler for giving Jonathan Majors an acting role on his movie, 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. https://t.co/cqu447UgOw — It’s Still ND 🇯🇲 (@DerikNovvaj23iv) September 24, 2024

Michael B Jordan letting go of Jonathan Majors so he can get the part of the black vampire during the slavery era. https://t.co/9tA1DF7d4K pic.twitter.com/LkswoAhapX — anoceangoddess (@Anoceangoddesss) September 24, 2024

This was definitely supposed to be a Jonathan majors movie 😭😭 https://t.co/70AqNXAlK8 — avg 🦅 (@Kreezy1117) September 24, 2024

Indeed, between false claims that Coogler cast Majors in the film, suggesting that it was supposed to star Majors, and trying to link Jordan’s role in this film with his once-friendship with Majors, the internet is bending over backward trying to make the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star relevant again.

Majors does, of course, have a history with the two creatives. The actor collaborated with the pair on Creed III, which Jordan starred, directed, and produced, and which Coogler produced and was given story credit on. And while a Twitter bot with a lot of time on its hands could maybe spin this into Coogler and Jordan moving on from Majors, it’s such a gross narrative stretch that it hardly bears mentioning.

Would Majors have been a good fit for Sinners? Yes, probably; he’s proven time and time again to be a fantastic actor. In fact, he’d be a good fit for a lot of movies that he was never cast in, but he wasn’t cast in them because he’s currently undergoing a 52-week, in-person domestic violence intervention program as of April earlier this year.

I know Jonathan Majors mad as hell rn https://t.co/cRpbEmuvKT — MASTER NELSON rates everything ⚒ (@themasternelson) September 24, 2024

Some will call Majors an idiot for ruining his career and depriving us of potential performances in films like Sinners. Others will say he should have been cast in Sinners regardless of what’s going on with him right now. Others still will continue to demonize him for what we’ve heard about him in the wake of his arrest, trial, and sentencing.

All of those things are a complete and utter waste of time, because the overwhelming majority of such folks spewing such sentiments have absolutely no stake — personal, professional, or otherwise — in the life of Jonathan Majors. In all likelihood, he’s too preoccupied with the intervention program to be “mad as hell” about something with which he wasn’t involved in the first place, but so long as the denizens of X need to fill their days with useless opinions about drama they couldn’t be less involved in, Majors’ name will keep coming up any time there’s an in for it.

Majors may act again, he may not. He may grow as a person, he may not. He may have been forgiven by the people he’s wronged, he may not have been. Bottom line? Majors’ life is his own, and you need to find better things to do than think about it.

In fact, one of those things can be how awesome Coogler’s new movie is going to be; a statement that will be proven true once Sinners releases to theaters on March 7, 2025.

