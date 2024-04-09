Is Jonathan Majors going to jail? The ex-Marvel actor’s sentencing, explained

A year is a long time in Hollywood, as sometimes stars, directors, or even whole franchises can rise and fall on a dime. The latter is unfortunately what Jonathan Majors experienced, as 2023 saw the actor reach dizzying heights with his career before plummeting to depths he may never recover from.

Recommended Videos

Majors started 2023 on a high, topping the box office across February and March with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III — and the former role, in particular, looked to cement him in the industry for the foreseeable, as Kang the Conqueror was planned to be the big bad of the MCU for many years to come. Then, on March 25, the entire narrative changed in an instant when he was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges made by his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

After multiple delays, Majors finally stood trial in late November and early December and was ultimately found guilty on two charges and not guilty on another two — specifically, he was charged on one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation, but he was acquitted on a charge of assault and one of aggravated harassment. With the actor facing up to a year in jail because of his conviction, those who’d been following the case awaited his sentencing with bated breath.

On April 8, 2024, the form of Majors’ punishment was finally revealed.

Has Jonathan Majors been sentenced to prison?

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images.

Although a year-long prison sentence was on the cards, Jonathan Majors was instead ordered to attend a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program taking place in Los Angeles. In addition, Majors must undergo mental health counseling and therapy, providing the court with regular updates on his treatment. The actor’s first compliance date is set for Sept. 13. If Majors fails to follow through with his therapy and/or the intervention program, however, he could then find himself facing the threatened 364-day jail time.

Majors may end up conducting some of the program and his therapy sessions virtually, though, as his attorneys argued that they could interfere with any future acting jobs. “We are optimistic that Mr. Majors will work in the film industry again soon,” his team told Judge Gaffey. The judge decreed that attorneys can file with the court to request virtual sessions, but only if and when new acting opportunities occur. To date, Majors has no upcoming projects, having been fired by Marvel hours after he was convicted in December.

Majors, who attended the sentencing with his current girlfriend, fellow actress Meagan Good, wore a patterned coat with a black shirt and suit and brought a copy of the Bible with him, which he appeared to read from before court was in session. Grace Jabbari was also in attendance and made a victim impact statement to the court in which she provided her own damning verdict on Majors.

“He’s not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility, and he will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law. I will not rest until I feel that he’s not a danger to anyone else.”

Majors elected not to make a statement during his sentencing. However, attorney Priya Chaudhry stressed that, although he will comply with the sentence, “Mr. Majors maintains his innocence and plans to appeal his conviction.”