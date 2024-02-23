Why did ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams file for divorce from Simon Guobadia?

Over a year ago, businessman Simon Guobadia couldn’t help gushing about his new wife, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, complimenting her that “couldn’t have asked for a better future wife.” But now all that is crumbling under what seems to be the rampant reality TV curse.

It is a long-held sentiment that couples who start or at least put their relationship under the reality TV spotlight instantly taint their bond, given the many many marriages and true love stories that have ended soon after their private life become public tales. But is that what happened with Williams and Guobadia, since the former has filed for divorce from the entrepreneur (via People) after being married to him for 15 months?

What is Porsha Williams getting a divorce from Simon Guobadia?

The soon-to-be ex-couple got engaged in 2021 (after their whirlwind romance of one month) and then were married in November 2022. They held two elegant wedding ceremonies — a traditional Nigerian wedding followed by a more conventional, American-style ceremony.

At the time of writing, there has been no officially-revealed cause that has led to the “crazy in love” couple splitting up so soon after their marriage. Still, the rumor mill can’t help but point fingers at all the speculations around Guobadia’s citizen status, how he doesn’t have a permanent U.S. residency, and the newlyweds were reportedly running the risk of being deported (via Atlanta Black Star).

While a source has divulged to People that the couple going their separate ways has nothing to do with the “recent allegations involving Simon’s past,” RHOA viewers are torn between being convinced it is the reason for their divorce and commenting on how it is all a ploy to get more viewers for the upcoming season of the reality TV show, which will see Williams’ return after a three-year hiatus.

Before dating Williams, Guobadia was married to Falynn Guobadia, Williams’ co-star on RHOA — a point that became a big part of the show at the time, as speculations were made on what role the Bravo star played in the separation of the couple. Given the attention that received, it won’t matter whether Guobadia’s immigration status really did lead to the impending divorce or not — why did the once hopelessly infatuated lovebird break up is going to be a talking point once season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta debuts on Bravo sometime during Fall 2024 and could dominate the majority of Williams’ arc this time.