Why does Lil Nas X wear skirts on tour?

Of late, Lil Nas X was seen wearing a skirt on stage during his live performances. And while he’s joked on Twitter before about “not trusting pants,” there is a more personal reason as to why the “Old Town Road” artist was seen wearing the known female piece of clothing on stage.

But first, let’s set the record straight — men wearing skirts isn’t peculiar, especially when it comes to celebrities. A known example was when former One Direction star, Harry Styles wore one during his photoshoot with Vogue in 2020. Recently actor Brad Pitt wore a skirt during the Bullet Train red carpet premiere. So it’s no surprise that we’re slowly seeing high-profile men break gender norms and wear something conventionally different.

But why did Lil Nas X follow this route? Was he trying to make a statement? Or is it for a different reason?

The reason behind Lil Nas X’s latest fashion choice

Throughout most of Lil Nas X’s recent performances, the rapper was seen wearing a skirt during his live performances. While one could say that he’s breaking gender norms through fashion, that’s not the only reason why he chose to wear a skirt. In his interview with People, the rapper said wearing a skirt on stage helped him “let his younger self free.” He also believed that with this decision he was able to change the minds of his family as they used to be “opposed” to the things he does on stage.

“I was really nervous about going out on stage in front of my family and everybody in my cute, little Coach skirt. But as soon as I walked out, I felt like I was setting my younger self free. Afterwards, my family — a lot of whom used to believe in everything opposite to what’s up on that stage — told me they were really proud. I feel like I’m changing some minds.”

Apart from his personal reasons, Lil Nas X thinks style and clothing are a form of “self-expression” and it’s his way of showing people who he really is. He has no shame in his decision and has shown confidence in his outfit choices. Even if some are against Lil Nas X and everything he stands for, the artist can find ways to playfully tease the opposition, one act at a time.