Brad Pitt wore a skirt on ‘Bullet Train’ red carpet because ‘we’re all going to die’

Hollywood star Brad Pitt caused a sensation when he walked the red carpet at the German premiere of his new film Bullet Train in a knee-length linen skirt.

When asked why he chose to wear a garment widely viewed as gender-bending in Western culture, Pitt took an iconoclastic stance and told Variety:

“We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”

Pitt’s acute awareness of the passage of time seem to be inspiring him to make audaciously intentional decisions in all aspects of his life, including what he wears. It’s fair to say that he could easily give a masterclass on crafting show-stopping fashion statements.

Over the years the Bullet Train star has worn countless iconic looks that have been copied by men around the world. His bold and unique sense of style has had a significant impact on men’s fashion for the past several decades. It’s always been distinctly free-spirited, fun, and ageless.

The skirt was custom-made for Pitt by fashion designer Haans Nicholas Mott of the ready-to-wear brand Anecho. It remains to be seen whether or not his influence will start a trend of skirts for guys. After all, this is far from the first time Pitt has worn one. He was photographed by Mark Seliger in a selection of sequined mini-dresses way back in 1998, a quiet reminder that his flair androgynous fashion is lightyears ahead of Harry Styles.

Before his acting career took off, Pitt was a model in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, appearing in ad campaigns for brands like Levi’s Jeans. However, his foray into acting hardly diminished his love of fashion.

Pitt is currently stars as Ladybug in David Leitch’s latest film. He plays an assassin who find himself in a fight to the death with his arch-enemies on an action-packed train ride from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Bullet Train will be in theaters on Aug. 5, 2022.