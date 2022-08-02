Brad Pitt walks back on recent retirement speculation

Actor Brad Pitt has done an about-face on his remarks that his movie career is on its “last leg”.

According to Deadline, speculation arose about the Bullet Train star’s departure from the film industry after his comments were published in an interview with GQ. Pitt seemed slightly uneasy yet bemused when asked for more details about his retirement plans at the red carpet premiere of his new film. He quickly clarified his previous statement:

“I really have to work on my phrasing. I was just saying, ‘I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be.'”

It seems that the 58-year-old star’s career forecast wasn’t intended to alarm anyone but was based on a simple calculation of the average human life span.

For now, Pitt remains passionate about making great movies. In his latest role, he plays a seasoned assassin called Ladybug who finds himself in a showdown with his rivals on the train from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Pitt turned to the work of legendary comedian Buster Keaton and action superstar Jackie Chan to help shape Ladybug’s humor and physicality. Pitt stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny, and Joey King under the direction of David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2).

Outside of his film making career, the father of six is passionate about architecture and his ever-expanding real estate portfolio. He recently purchased a $40 million castle overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Carmel, California.

Pitt has been married and divorced twice; to Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie respectively. Earlier this year, the father of six was quietly dating Swedish musical artist Lykke Li but remains tight-lipped about his personal life.

Bullet Train is scheduled for theatrical release on Aug. 5, 2022.