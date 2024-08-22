Why is Andrew Tate in Romania and is he going on trial?

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Andrew Tate. Don’t get me wrong, he’s still been around, doing his thing, mostly posting to X, but for the most part it’s been uneventful.

Of course, everyone will remember the notorious internet personality and his brother Tristan’s arrest back in December of 2022. The pair were suspected of forming a criminal gang in order to sexually exploit women, this allegedly involved human trafficking, and sexual assault. Both were held in prison for three months before being put under house arrest for another five.

While many wanted to see the Tate brothers behind bars for the crimes they’ve allegedly committed, there were those who actually supported the two. The whole fiasco in Romania sparked quite the debate online, but as with all things on the internet, interest quickly waned after the brothers were released from prison and for the most part, the Tate brothers have been somewhat forgotten.

Why was Andrew Tate in Romania in the first place?

We know all about the ongoing case against Tate happening in Romania right now, but what was he even doing there in the first place? It turns out he chose to move to the country in 2017, as at the time he was facing a number of investigations in the U.K. relating to sexual assault. He believed that he’d be able to get away with his crimes in a place like Romania. But don’t take my word for it, the man said as much himself, according to an article from thelead.uk, the former kickboxer expressed his desire to do as he pleases, “I’m not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.”

He then went on to list the things he likes about the country, “Romania is a beautiful place… there’s no feminists, there’s no open homosexuality. […] No homosexual agenda.” But his move didn’t exactly work out for him, as it turns out you still can’t get away with human trafficking and sexual assault in Romania. So you have to ask yourself, is the “woke Western agenda” the problem, or is it Andrew Tate? I think we already know the answer.

Why is Andrew Tate still in Romania?

Just because Andrew Tate hasn’t been front page news for a while doesn’t mean things aren’t still developing in his criminal case. Tate was indicted in June 2023, and is currently still awaiting trial, so although he was released from house arrest in August 2023, he was not permitted to leave Romania at the time.

For a brief period in July of this year, Andrew Tate was actually allowed to leave the country. On July 5th, the court ruled that he could leave Romania provided he stayed within the European Union, according to a report from Time. However, this court ruling was overturned the same month, meaning Tate and his brother were once again limited to the borders of the country.

So in reality, Tate hasn’t really left Romania since the initial accusations were made against him. The simple reason for this is because the country is still investigating the human trafficking claims, and the brothers are still awaiting trial. When will the trial begin, and how long will it take? Nobody knows, as there currently isn’t a court date. What we do know is that there will be one eventually, as the Romanian court decided in April this year that the trial on human trafficking charges will proceed.

Most recently, on Wednesday, August 21st, Romanian authorities raided Tate’s home in Bucharest in relation to human trafficking. What they expected to find, and how it will relate to the trial, remains to be seen. Either way, it looks like Andrew and his brother are going to be stuck in Romania for a while yet. The authorities seem to be taking their time gathering evidence for this case, so it’s not looking good for Andrew and Tristan.

