Why is MatPat leaving The Game Theorists? MatPat’s YouTube retirement, explained

The “day” has finally arrived. Months ago, The Game Theorists’ creator MatPat, whose real name is Matthew Patrick, announced that he would be leaving his channels and YouTube on March 9, 2024.

Recommended Videos

The final episode from MatPat on The Game Theorists has just landed and as expected, the internet is in a frenzy, either getting nostalgic over MatPat’s 13-year-long run or trying to find out what made the successful seek retirement at the peak of his career.

What is the reason behind MatPat’s retirement from YouTube?

It was in 2011 when MatPat and his wife, Stephanie, laid down the foundation of The Game Theorists, which soon spawned multiple, equally successful channels like Film Theorists, Style Theorists, etc. But he is done being the face of the franchise and its host. Earlier in January 2024, he posted a farewell video, titled “Goodbye Internet,” wherein he explained his decision to hand off all his channels to someone else.

But even though he has amassed millions of subscribers and loves theorizing as well as “overthinking things,” he is done with devoting too much of his life to running the channels and always knew that doing it forever was never the plan.

“I miss the days where I could just sit down on the couch with [Stephanie] and play video games, and it’s not for content. Or I’m playing a game, and I’m not thinking about what theories are gonna come out of that. I miss it.”

Who will be hosting the Theorists channels after MatPat?

While MatPat will hold a creative position and will be seen on the different channels occasionally until mid-2024 (which prominently includes GTLive), his hosting duties will given to a different member of the Theorist team for each channel:

Tom Robinson for Game Theory

Santiago Massa for Food Theory

Lee Collins for Film Theory

Amy Roberts for Style Theory

A new host for GTLive hasn’t been confirmed and MatPat is expected to continue his hosting duties for the channel during summer 2024.