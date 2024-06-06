Why was the Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight postponed?

The planned fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTube controversy-magnet Jake Paul was hugely anticipated among fans of both celebrities, but it seems the plan is off.

Recommended Videos

It’s disappointing news, particularly with the fight’s initial date right around the corner, but it may have been a necessary decision. There were already plenty of questions surrounding the fight, between rumors of absurd rules and the massive age (and skill) gap between Tyson and Paul, but it seems we boxing fans are doomed to live on without the satisfaction of watching Jake Paul finally learn humility — at least for now.

What prompted the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight postponement?

Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks.



The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no… pic.twitter.com/fvXg4ccnYE — Netflix (@netflix) May 31, 2024

Rumors of a widely-demanded stand-off between Iron Mike and Jake “the Problem Child” Paul first began circulating months before any confirmation came down, and in early 2024 it became a reality. The fight was scheduled for July 20, 2024, prepped to air on Netflix for the world to see, and then in late May the dream came crashing down.

The fight isn’t outright canceled, but it is postponed. Netflix announced as much on May 31 via a press release, in which the streamer explained that the fight would not proceed as planned in mid-July. Its being shifted to a later date, and for good reason — as the streaming giant so aptly put it, “Even Iron Mike has to follow doctor’s orders.”

57-year-old Tyson experienced a medical scare on May 26 while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. He reportedly became “nauseous and dizzy” as the plane was prepping to land, requiring intervention from medical staff. According to a representative for Tyson, the dizzy spell was the result of “an ulcer flare up,” and wasn’t considered serious.

Unfortunately, it was serious enough to necessitate a postponement of his impending fight with Jake Paul. According to Netflix, Tyson has had no choice, in the wake of his medical issues, but to “pause training,” which required the fight to be moved to later in the year.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time,” Tyson said. “Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.”

He went onto speak directly to Paul, adding “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

No fresh date has been announced just yet, but fans are hoping to see the fight occur sometime in the fall. Paul, for his part, has already shifted focus to a replacement opponent — fellow YouTuber KSI — while Tyson works to recover from his health complications.

Paul is in full support of the postponement as well, telling Netflix “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.”

“My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs. Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.“

If you purchased a ticket for the Paul/Tyson fight, don’t stress — they’ll carry over to the new date. You don’t need to worry about making any changes to the plan — other than the date — either, as Netflix plans to keep everything, including seat numbers, consistent with the new date. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the fresh match, once its announced.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy