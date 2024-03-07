Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight date, location, and more

Well, it’s happening — Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will compete in a boxing match later this year. It’s a match that no one was really asking for. Regardless, it’s descending onto us sooner rather than later, and here’s what you need to know about it.

Paul, who recently picked up his ninth professional boxing victory on March 2 over Ryan Bourland, is continuing his busy schedule. And this time, he’s drawn a former heavyweight champion in “Iron Mike.” The 57-year-old is perhaps the most famous boxer to ever grace the ring. Through a 20-year professional career, Tyson garnered a record of 50-6 with two no-contests, and 44 of his victories came via knockout.

Paul, 27, has a 9-1 record since becoming professionally licensed in 2020, and that includes six KO/TKO triumphs.

Tyson vs. Paul is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 20, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Most Valuable Promotions event will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix — a pivotal move by the streaming giant. This is Netflix’s first foray into a live sporting event.

Tickets have yet to be made available to the public.

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul has bolstered his boxing resume with legendary mixed martial artists, including former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, ex-UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley, and combat sports superstar Nate Diaz. But, Iron Mike is unequivocally the most decorated boxer he’s drawn to date.

However, there is an elephant in the room — Tyson’s age. He’ll turn 58 before their July meeting, and has competed in only one sanctioned match in nearly two decades.

Still, Paul wrote on X that he’s embracing the challenge as if he’s getting a prime Iron Mike, coining their bout the “biggest fight of the 21st century.”

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

At the time of this writing, Tyson hasn’t given much of a response to his upcoming comeback. “‘We signed the contract,'” Iron Mike wrote in quotation marks on social media.

There is still a ton of key information missing, like weight class, whether or not it’ll be an exhibition match, glove size, etc. Regardless, the most important thing to note is the two celebrities are on a collision course, and they’re set to square up in July on Netflix.