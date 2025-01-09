‘Wicked’s Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are the latest victims of the fashion police for the same ol’ story

In 2024, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transformed into the most unbelievable Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked, winning the hearts of the original 2003 Broadway fans but also many others around the globe.

Longtime fans of the IP, the two embarked on a press tour that included method dressing, adapting their characters’ styles to promote the films like the characters. This eventually came with its criticism, and the two stars are now the latest victims of the fashion police.

Grande, internationally known for her pop star persona, managed to lose herself in a sea of pink as she fully transformed into Glinda the Good Witch. The adaptation was a dream come true for Grande, who has been manifesting the role since she was young. Getting to play Glinda changed her style completely from the daring, sleek-ponytailed pop star into a delicate, pink-loving actress.

The wonderful Erivo further proved her talents as she took the role of Elphaba. With The Oscar-nominated actress has already proven her skills in 2019’s Harriet, for which she also wrote an original song, and has a history with musicals, both on West End and Broadway. Also a longtime fan of Wicked, Erivo not only did Elphaba justice but she exceeded expectations. However, her and Grande’s vulnerability and care for the characters, as well as their method dressing, were often criticized.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s latest styles failed to defy gravity, according to the fashion police

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

On Jan. 7, the National Board of Review Awards gathered the stars of the most popular films of 2024. It also held space for the hit musical Wicked, as it celebrated the cast and director, offering it the Best Film and Best Director, and a special award for the creative collaboration of Grande and Erivo, and, this time, Vin Diesel wasn’t here to “tsk” at the reveal. Ryan Reynolds raved over Jonathan Bailey instead.

For the occasion, it was more than expected for the two stars to dress up, and they returned to their method dressing — pink for Grande, dark for Erivo.

Grande was back to baby pink in a custom Loewe gown. The satin columb gown had an open-back and spaghetti straps, giving a retro vibe thanks to the matching satin shawl she kept around her. She paired the look with white Loewe Toy pumps, going for pink makeup with her signature defined eyelashes and pink lips, but with faded-out eyebrows and her hair in a low ponytail with a side part and side bangs.

The result wasn’t a hit with the fashion police. People agreed that the outfit itself was okay, but their grievances were with her makeup. “Whoever is doing her makeup is washing her out and those eyebrows always make her look like she’s about to cry,” wrote a follower. “I just really hate her make up and it’s the same one for months.” Another begged, “Please give the girl some color!”

Erivo was also in a custom Loewe outfit, but no one complained about the lack of color about her outfit, as it was a black dress with silver prints. However, the boning structure of the dress wasn’t a hit with many people, as the lower side of the dress made her look like a “lamp,” according to fans. “it’s giving vintage lamp,” said one follower. “This needs to be green so it can look like a Christmas tree,” wrote another.

Speaking of Erivo’s “lamp” dress, Grande recently stepped up in a gown that made everyone scream “Aubrey Hepburn.” Although the Louis Vuitton dress was clearly something, fans thought she looked like a “deflated volleyball.”

Although people are already over Erivo and Grande’s method dressing, the two stars and their stylists, Jason Bolden and Mimi Cuttrell, respectively, have been at the top of their game and the two have successfully drawn attention on every red carpet. So, when you think about it, isn’t that the ultimate goal?

